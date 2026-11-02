Alabama vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
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There are plenty of huge matchups set to take place in Week 10 of the college football season, but none may be as big as the SEC matchup between the No. 9-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 15-ranked LSU Tigers.
Alabama suffered back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee, but then bounced back with a win against Texas A&M in Week 8. They'll look to continue their momentum after a Week 9 BYE. LSU also had a Week 9 BYE, but won back-to-back games before that against Mississippi State and Auburn.
The winner of this game will be back in the mix in the SEC, while the loser's hopes of making the College Football Playoff will effectively be ended.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Alabama vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Alabama +5.5 (-110)
- LSU -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama +185
- LSU -225
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-105)
- UNDER 52.5 (-115)
Alabama vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama record: 6-2 (4-2 in SEC)
- LSU record: 6-2 (3-2 in SEC)
Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Alabama is 3-0 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Alabama is 0-3 against the spread in its last three games
- The OVER is 6-2 in Alabama games this season
- LSU is 4-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-3 in LSU games this season
Alabama vs. LSU Key Player to Watch
- Sam Leavitt, QB - LSU Tigers
Sam Leavitt has completed 70.3% of passes for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, but he has also thrown eight interceptions. He has improved in that area in LSU's last two games, throwing for a combined seven touchdowns and no interceptions against Mississippi State and Auburn, leading to comfortable victories for the Tigers. If he can continue to play at an effective level where he's not turning the ball over, LSU is going to be in a great spot to win this game.
Alabama vs. LSU Prediction and Best Bet
This LSU team continues to impress. They now enter Week 10 ranking first in the entire country in net adjusted EPA per play, seventh in net yards per play, and seventh in net success rate. That's a step above Alabama, which ranks fifth, 15th, and ninth in those three metrics.
The one weakness that LSU has is stopping the run, ranking just 54th in opponent EPA per rush, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they haven't run the ball efficiently this season, ranking just 50th in EPA per rush. Without the ability to take advantage of LSU's biggest weakness, this is going to be a tough road game for Alabama.
I'll lay the points with the Tigers.
Pick: LSU -5.5 (-110) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets