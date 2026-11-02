Alabama vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

There are plenty of huge matchups set to take place in Week 10 of the college football season, but none may be as big as the SEC matchup between the No. 9-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 15-ranked LSU Tigers.

Alabama suffered back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee, but then bounced back with a win against Texas A&M in Week 8. They'll look to continue their momentum after a Week 9 BYE. LSU also had a Week 9 BYE, but won back-to-back games before that against Mississippi State and Auburn.

The winner of this game will be back in the mix in the SEC, while the loser's hopes of making the College Football Playoff will effectively be ended.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Alabama vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama +5.5 (-110)

LSU -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Alabama +185

LSU -225

Total

OVER 52.5 (-105)

UNDER 52.5 (-115)

Alabama vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Alabama record: 6-2 (4-2 in SEC)

LSU record: 6-2 (3-2 in SEC)

Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends

Alabama is 3-0 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Alabama is 0-3 against the spread in its last three games

The OVER is 6-2 in Alabama games this season

LSU is 4-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in LSU games this season

Alabama vs. LSU Key Player to Watch

Sam Leavitt, QB - LSU Tigers

Sam Leavitt has completed 70.3% of passes for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, but he has also thrown eight interceptions. He has improved in that area in LSU's last two games, throwing for a combined seven touchdowns and no interceptions against Mississippi State and Auburn, leading to comfortable victories for the Tigers. If he can continue to play at an effective level where he's not turning the ball over, LSU is going to be in a great spot to win this game.

Alabama vs. LSU Prediction and Best Bet

This LSU team continues to impress. They now enter Week 10 ranking first in the entire country in net adjusted EPA per play, seventh in net yards per play, and seventh in net success rate. That's a step above Alabama, which ranks fifth, 15th, and ninth in those three metrics.

The one weakness that LSU has is stopping the run, ranking just 54th in opponent EPA per rush, but unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they haven't run the ball efficiently this season, ranking just 50th in EPA per rush. Without the ability to take advantage of LSU's biggest weakness, this is going to be a tough road game for Alabama.

I'll lay the points with the Tigers.

Pick: LSU -5.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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