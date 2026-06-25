How Duke's Isaiah Evans Can Prove NBA Front Offices Wrong

Isaiah Evans had to wait a little longer than he originally expected to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans' Shocking Draft Fall

The former Duke basketball sharpshooter bypassed his remaining collegiate eligibility after his sophomore year to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Evans had a very interesting decision to make: given his projection as a mid-first-round pick, he almost definitely would earn more money in college basketball in 2026-27 than at the NBA level. However, his draft fall was likely more than anyone thought was going to happen.

Evans was a late invite to the NBA Draft Green Room, which more or less reveals that the prospect is expected to be selected in the first round of the draft. Evans had been mocked anywhere from picks 20 to 30, but was widely expected to be selected in the first 30 picks.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Well, the first 30 picks came and went, and Evans did not hear his name, revealing the obvious reality that he left potentially millions of dollars on the table by heading to the NBA instead of returning to college. Now, all credit goes to Evans for following his dreams to the NBA, but there's no doubt he left some money on the table.

Evans didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called on day two, as the 6'6" wing was selected with the No. 33 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It may have been a longer wait than he was hoping for, but at the end of the day, the former Blue Devil was drafted.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

How Isaiah Evans Can Prove Front Offices Wrong

Evans' sophomore season at Duke saw him grow in a lot of ways, but didn't necessarily raise his draft stock as much as many anticipated.

As a sophomore, Evans averaged 15.0 points per game on 36.1% shooting from three-point range on 7.4 attempts a game. His projection at the NBA level was clear: a lengthy 3-and-D wing with servicable defensive capabilities, an unlimited batch of confidence from the perimeter, and the ability to get hot at any moment.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now, the way Evans proves NBA front offices wrong is proving to be a consistent three-point shooter at the NBA level, with good enough defensive prowess to stay on the floor. However, with the Timberwolves, his fit could work out in his favor.

Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his right Achilles tendon in late April, and there's no guarantee he will play next season. DiVincenzo was the Timberwolves' best three-point shooter last season, knocking down 47.8% of his attempts from the perimeter on 5.8 a game.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after a three-pointer during the second half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

That leaves a hole in the rotation for Evans to potentially take over as the team's reliable volume shooter. He knocked down 101 threes last season on a Duke team that went 35-3.

Now, Evans will have to earn his minutes at the NBA level right away, and might not even get a guaranteed contract as a second-rounder. Still, he has the game to prove he should've been taken in the first round.