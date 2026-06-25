How Duke's Isaiah Evans Can Prove NBA Front Offices Wrong
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Isaiah Evans had to wait a little longer than he originally expected to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Isaiah Evans' Shocking Draft Fall
The former Duke basketball sharpshooter bypassed his remaining collegiate eligibility after his sophomore year to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Evans had a very interesting decision to make: given his projection as a mid-first-round pick, he almost definitely would earn more money in college basketball in 2026-27 than at the NBA level. However, his draft fall was likely more than anyone thought was going to happen.
Evans was a late invite to the NBA Draft Green Room, which more or less reveals that the prospect is expected to be selected in the first round of the draft. Evans had been mocked anywhere from picks 20 to 30, but was widely expected to be selected in the first 30 picks.
Well, the first 30 picks came and went, and Evans did not hear his name, revealing the obvious reality that he left potentially millions of dollars on the table by heading to the NBA instead of returning to college. Now, all credit goes to Evans for following his dreams to the NBA, but there's no doubt he left some money on the table.
Evans didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called on day two, as the 6'6" wing was selected with the No. 33 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It may have been a longer wait than he was hoping for, but at the end of the day, the former Blue Devil was drafted.
How Isaiah Evans Can Prove Front Offices Wrong
Evans' sophomore season at Duke saw him grow in a lot of ways, but didn't necessarily raise his draft stock as much as many anticipated.
As a sophomore, Evans averaged 15.0 points per game on 36.1% shooting from three-point range on 7.4 attempts a game. His projection at the NBA level was clear: a lengthy 3-and-D wing with servicable defensive capabilities, an unlimited batch of confidence from the perimeter, and the ability to get hot at any moment.
Now, the way Evans proves NBA front offices wrong is proving to be a consistent three-point shooter at the NBA level, with good enough defensive prowess to stay on the floor. However, with the Timberwolves, his fit could work out in his favor.
Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo ruptured his right Achilles tendon in late April, and there's no guarantee he will play next season. DiVincenzo was the Timberwolves' best three-point shooter last season, knocking down 47.8% of his attempts from the perimeter on 5.8 a game.
That leaves a hole in the rotation for Evans to potentially take over as the team's reliable volume shooter. He knocked down 101 threes last season on a Duke team that went 35-3.
Now, Evans will have to earn his minutes at the NBA level right away, and might not even get a guaranteed contract as a second-rounder. Still, he has the game to prove he should've been taken in the first round.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine