This Blue Devil's NIL Earnings Make Even LeBron James Look Cheap

NIL contracts in college basketball are only getting more lucrative as time goes on.

The transfer portal cycle has effectively turned into free agency, and more so, a bidding war, for the top talents both in the portal and in high school recruiting as well.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built an elite roster heading into the 2026-27 season, one that I think is the best that he has had since he took over in Durham in 2022. As one of the biggest brands in the sport, Duke probably has some hefty funds to work with.

Duke's biggest transfer portal acquisition this offseason was Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, arguably the best backcourt player in this offseason's portal cycle. It was well known that his NIL payday would be fairly high, but it turns out Blackwell will make more money in college basketball than arguably the greatest NBA player of all-time will next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's John Blackwell Will Make More Money Than LeBron James Next Season

LeBron James hit the free agent market this offseason with the priority of winning a championship, and was willing to take a pay cut to do so. James ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million veteran minimum deal, joining Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

James will make $3.8 million with Philadelphia next season. The Athletic reported that at least 18 men's college basketball players will make at least $3.9 million. That list includes Blackwell.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other ACC players on the list were Louisville's Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelstad.

Obviously, there's nuance to this, but it's pretty wild that a top college basketball player will make more money next season than arguably the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. James is entering his 24th season in the NBA and was willing to take a pay cut to contend for a title, but this really displays where the current landscape of college sports is.

What makes it even more ironic is that many of the players on this list won't even carve out long-term NBA careers. Blackwell himself tested the NBA Draft waters this offseason while being committed to Duke, but never even received any real first-round buzz. For many players nowadays, it is a vastly wiser financial decision to remain in college than head to the NBA.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes the ball up the court against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How NIL Contracts Change the Future

As time goes on, more top draft prospects will have to legitimately mull a decision between heading to the NBA or remaining in college. The most prominent example from this offseason was probably UConn's Braylon Mullins. Mullins was a potential lottery pick, but elected to return to Storrs. Just a few years ago, that would've been a mind-boggling decision.

The reality is that for many draft prospects projected outside the lottery, a return to college makes much more financial sense. Duke's Isaiah Evans and North Carolina's Henri Veesaar highlighted this in the 2026 NBA Draft. Both were projected first-round picks and elected to remain in the draft, but both Evans and Veesaar fell out of the first round entirely, leaving millions of dollars on the table.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even for many prospects who are locks to be taken in the mid-to-late first round, they are still leaving millions on the table by bypassing a return to college.

Blackwell, as well as the other 17 players on this list, won't even come close to what James did at the NBA level, yet they will all make more next season in the college game. Over time, NBA Draft classes will get thinner and thinner from a depth perspective, as more top prospects elect to return to school for bigger paychecks.