Latest News on Duke's Evans Could Signal First-Round Lock

The 2026 NBA Draft is under a week away, and two former Duke Blue Devils are likely to hear their names called in the first round on June 23.

2026 ACC and National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer will be a top-three selection in this summer's draft as one of the safest and most complete prospects in recent memory. Despite any questions about his ceiling, NBA front offices simply can't overthink the sheer dominance and consistency that Boozer has displayed for years.

Additionally, former Duke sharpshooter Isaiah Evans will likely hear his name in the first round, but his projected status has been a lot more volatile than that of Boozer's.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Draft Range Seems Large

Evans had a bit of a tougher decision than Boozer, whether to declare for the 2026 draft or head back to college basketball, given that the 6'6" wing is a projected late-first-rounder. In today's NIL era, there's a great chance Evans could've earned more money at the college level next season, whether that be at Duke or another collegiate program.

Nonetheless, Evans declared for the draft and reaffirmed his intentions to remain at the NBA Combine. The North Carolina native projects as a lengthy 3-and-D wing with the ability to get hot quickly.

His defensive capabilities won't stand out much, but his length and ability to shoot in different ways have the sophomore as a first-round prospect.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) makes a three-point shot and fouled by TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a sophomore in Durham, Evans averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from three-point range on 7.4 attempts a night. It wasn't as much of a breakout campaign as many fans around college basketball were hoping for, but Evans still has a pro skill set.

However, his draft status has seemingly flown all over the place. Some mock drafts slotted him as high as pick No. 20, whereas others saw him slide all the way to pick No. 30. With such a volatile draft range, it can create some stress with so little clarity, but the latest development on the shooter signals he will be a first-rounder.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Earns NBA Draft Green Room Invite

Evans wasn't in the original batch of prospects to earn an NBA Draft green room invite, but he was in a later wave, along with Allen Graves (Santa Clara), Ebuka Okorie (Stanford), and Dailyn Swain (Texas). Thus far, 24 prospects have been invited to the green room.

Typically, this signals a prospect will be a first-round pick. This is obviously not a guarantee, but Evans hasn't been slotted out of the first round despite his range being anywhere from No. 20 to No. 30.

Four more players have earned green room invitations for next week’s draft, per sources:



Isaiah Evans

Allen Graves

Ebuka Okorie

Dailyn Swain — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 17, 2026

Regardless, Evans is probably leaving some money on the table to head to the NBA now. He and Patrick Ngongba were in practically the same situation this offseason, and Ngongba elected to return to Duke for another season.

Still, Evans' ceiling probably wasn't going to get much higher in a year. He's a 3-and-D piece with tons of confidence and solid defensive capabilities, which any NBA franchise can value. Evans will carve out a career at the pro level.