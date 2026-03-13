How To Watch Duke's ACC Tournament Semifinal Game Live

The Duke Blue Devils advanced to the ACC Tournament Semifinals with an 80-79 victory in the quarterfinals over 8-seed Florida State. Duke will face 5-seed Clemson, which defeated 4-seed North Carolina on Thursday night, for a spot in the ACC Tournament Championship.

Duke was given quite the scare against a pesky Seminoles club that had won 10 of its last 13 games to end the regular season. Florida State was in complete control of the tempo for almost the entirety of the contest, as the Blue Devils put together arguably their worst defensive performance of the entire campaign.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's team hadn't allowed 65 or more points to any opponent across its eight-game win streak to close the regular season. Before FSU tallied 79, the last time the Blue Devils allowed 70 or more points to an opponent was on Jan. 10, in an 82-75 victory over SMU.

Both Duke and Clemson are defensive-led teams that like to grind the game out in the half-court. It's clear to see the defensive hit the Blue Devils are taking without Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, but they will have to adjust throughout the postseason.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How To Watch Duke vs. Clemson Live in the ACC Tournament Semifinals

When and where: Tip-off is slated for 9:30 pm ET on March 13. Duke will face Clemson at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Live TV channel to watch: ESPN2

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drive to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Streaming Guide: ESPN+, Hulu, Fubo TV

All-time series: Duke leads the all-time series against Clemson 85-30. The Blue Devils have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Tigers.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) shoots the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

First Matchup Between Duke and Clemson

Duke and Clemson met once this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14. Clemson entered the contest as the second-place team in the ACC standings with a chance to even itself with Duke at the top, but the Blue Devils controlled the entire way.

The Blue Devils took down the Tigers 67-54, allowing Clemson to shoot just 35% from the field and 6-of-24 (25%) from three-point range. Tonight's contest should be a very similar makeup to the first go-around between the two programs, as both like to slow the game down and make it a half-court brawl.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images