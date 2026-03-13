How To Watch Duke's ACC Tournament Semifinal Game Live
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The Duke Blue Devils advanced to the ACC Tournament Semifinals with an 80-79 victory in the quarterfinals over 8-seed Florida State. Duke will face 5-seed Clemson, which defeated 4-seed North Carolina on Thursday night, for a spot in the ACC Tournament Championship.
Duke was given quite the scare against a pesky Seminoles club that had won 10 of its last 13 games to end the regular season. Florida State was in complete control of the tempo for almost the entirety of the contest, as the Blue Devils put together arguably their worst defensive performance of the entire campaign.
Jon Scheyer's team hadn't allowed 65 or more points to any opponent across its eight-game win streak to close the regular season. Before FSU tallied 79, the last time the Blue Devils allowed 70 or more points to an opponent was on Jan. 10, in an 82-75 victory over SMU.
Both Duke and Clemson are defensive-led teams that like to grind the game out in the half-court. It's clear to see the defensive hit the Blue Devils are taking without Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, but they will have to adjust throughout the postseason.
How To Watch Duke vs. Clemson Live in the ACC Tournament Semifinals
When and where: Tip-off is slated for 9:30 pm ET on March 13. Duke will face Clemson at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Live TV channel to watch: ESPN2
Streaming Guide: ESPN+, Hulu, Fubo TV
All-time series: Duke leads the all-time series against Clemson 85-30. The Blue Devils have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Tigers.
First Matchup Between Duke and Clemson
Duke and Clemson met once this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14. Clemson entered the contest as the second-place team in the ACC standings with a chance to even itself with Duke at the top, but the Blue Devils controlled the entire way.
The Blue Devils took down the Tigers 67-54, allowing Clemson to shoot just 35% from the field and 6-of-24 (25%) from three-point range. Tonight's contest should be a very similar makeup to the first go-around between the two programs, as both like to slow the game down and make it a half-court brawl.
Duke put together an elite defensive showing in the first outing against Clemson, and it now looks to get back to that level after a disastrous performance on that side of the ball against FSU in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.