Duke ACC Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils are searching for their third ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer, and enter this season's conference tournament as the outright ACC regular season champions and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Duke will compete for the entirety of the ACC Tournament short-handed, as starters Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster have been ruled out due to foot injuries. Ngongba is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament, but Foster's absence is expected to be more extended.
With how dominantly Duke ran through the rest of the ACC, finishing the regular season with a 17-1 record in league play, it's difficult to see another squad taking them down, even with injuries.
Let's take a look at the full conference tournament schedule and bracket.
Duke ACC Tournament Schedule
Thursday, March 12 - ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
1-seed Duke (29-2, 17-1 ACC) vs. 8-seed Florida State (18-14, 10-8 ACC). 7:00 pm ET on ESPN.
Friday, March 13 - ACC Tournament Semifinals
1-seed Duke (29-2, 17-1 ACC) vs. winner of 4-seed North Carolina (24-7, 12-6 ACC)/5-seed Clemson (23-9, 12-6 ACC). 9:30 pm ET on ESPN/ESPN2.
Saturday, March 14th - ACC Tournament Championship
1-seed Duke (29-2, 17-1 ACC) vs. winner of opposite side of bracket. Potential opponents include: 2-seed Virginia (27-4, 15-3 ACC), 3-seed Miami (24-7, 13-5 ACC), 6-seed Louisville (23-9, 11-7 ACC), and 7-seed NC State (20-12, 10-8 ACC). 8:30 pm on ESPN.
ACC Tournament Predictions for Duke
Even with significant injuries to two veteran starters, the Blue Devils are still the clear-cut best team out of the ACC. Duke closed the regular season on an eight-game win streak while winning those matchups by an average margin of 23.1 points and not allowing 65 or more points to any opponent in that span.
Duke is in full control of the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a conference tournament crown would assuredly lock up the top seed in the big dance for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils' lone loss in league play came off a buzzer-beater three in Chapel Hill to the Tar Heels, and besides that one contest, there's no real reason to believe Duke won't take home its third ACC Tournament title in the last four seasons.
However, no team in the history of college basketball has won the National Championship after losing its first conference tournament game, making today's bout with the Seminoles crucial.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.