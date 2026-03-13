3 Ways Duke Can Beat Clemson in ACC Tournament Semifinals
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The Duke Blue Devils are searching for their third ACC Tournament title in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer, and continue that quest in the Semifinals on Friday night against 5-seed Clemson. The Tigers defeated 4-seed North Carolina 80-79 on Thursday night to get here.
Duke was given quite a scare in its quarterfinals bout with 8-seed Florida State, as it was able to escape with an 80-79 victory, but not without a late surge offensively.
Across the first 30 minutes of game time, the Seminoles were in control. Duke put together one of its worst defensive showings all season, allowing Florida State to shoot 52% from the field and 11-of-28 (39%) from three-point range.
Florida State is a club that likes to win by running up the score tally and turning games into track meets, and the Blue Devils were unable to control the tempo for the majority of the way.
The Noles were surging to close the regular season, and Clemson is dipping, so the Tigers could very well be an easier opponent. Let's take a look at three ways Duke can take down the Tigers to advance to the ACC Tournament Championship.
Win With Defense
This feels like an obvious key to success, but Duke and Clemson are the top two teams in the ACC in terms of average points allowed to their opponents, respectively. The Blue Devils closed the regular season on an eight-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 23.1 points.
The 79 points Duke allowed to Florida State were the first time it surrendered 70 or more points to an opponent since Jan. 10 in an 82-75 victory over SMU.
Duke is the best defensive team in college basketball, but it's now clear that the injuries to Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba have completely changed how the Blue Devils can operate defensively.
Against a strong defensive unit in Clemson, winning that side of the floor will likely decide tonight's affair.
Control the Paint
Duke is a capable three-point shooting team, but gets its work done in the paint. The Blue Devils rank fifth nationally in two-point field goal percentage (60.9) and 115th nationally in three-point percentage (35.1).
Clemson shot 9-of-19 (47%) from the perimeter against North Carolina, but that was an outlier. The Tigers rank 14th in the ACC in three-point percentage (34.3) and have three rotation players shooting 35% or better from three.
UNC won the paint battle 32-24 last night, and Clemson was only able to escape with a one-point victory despite an outlier of a night from the perimeter. Dominating the paint will be pivotal for Duke.
Second Chance Points
Duke is one of the best rebounding clubs in college basketball, sitting 11th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (37.8), according to KenPom. On the other hand, Clemson ranks 17th in the ACC in offensive rebounds per game (9.3) and 15th in total rebounds per game (34.5).
Against Florida State, Duke secured a ridiculous 22 offensive boards that turned into 24 second-chance points. On a night where the Blue Devils couldn't find a rhythm offensively, those second-chance opportunities became massive for success.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.