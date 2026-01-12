Duke Lands ACC Transfer Portal Defensive Back
While Duke and head coach Manny Diaz haven’t made any massive moves in the 2026 college football transfer portal so far, the Blue Devils have done a solid job of bringing in players at key positions of need to bolster their roster heading into next season.
So far, Duke has secured commitments from 14 transfers, most recently landing a former Stanford defensive back who’s expected to make an immediate impact in the Blue Devils’ secondary next season.
Stanford Defensive Back Transfer Commits to Duke
On Jan. 11, ESPN’s Max Olson reported on X that Duke had secured a transfer portal commitment from Che Ojarikre, a former Stanford defensive back.
Ojarikre is the 14th portal prospect to commit to Duke and the fourth transfer defensive back the Blue Devils have landed, joining Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, Montana transfer Kyon Loud, and North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young.
Before joining the Blue Devils’ 2026 transfer portal class, Ojarikre grew up in Georgia and was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. He drew interest from several Division I programs, including Duke, but ultimately committed to Stanford.
In his true freshman season with the Cardinal, Ojarikre appeared in 11 games and recorded an interception. He was expected to be a key member of Stanford's defense in 2024, but an injury kept him sidelined and forced him to redshirt.
He returned to the field in 2025, appearing in 12 games and starting six, recording 30 tackles and two pass deflections. He joins Duke with two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to see significant playing time for the Blue Devils in 2026.
Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list Ojarikre as a three-star prospect, the No. 1511 overall player in the portal, and the No. 147 safety. He has experience playing at both safety and cornerback from his time at Stanford and brings much-needed talent to the Blue Devils’ secondary.
Since the portal opened, Diaz and his staff have made it a point to bring in talented defensive backs, and they have succeeded, especially with Ojarikre’s recent commitment.
With the addition of Ojarikre, Duke’s 2026 transfer portal class now ranks No. 52 in the country and No. 11 in the ACC according to 247Sports.
It’s not the most impressive class in the portal, but the Blue Devils have done a great job of addressing their roster’s most pressing needs and should be set up to have another great season in 2026.
