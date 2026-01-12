Duke Lands ACC Transfer Portal Defensive Back

While Duke and head coach Manny Diaz haven’t made any massive moves in the 2026 college football transfer portal so far, the Blue Devils have done a solid job of bringing in players at key positions of need to bolster their roster heading into next season.

So far, Duke has secured commitments from 14 transfers, most recently landing a former Stanford defensive back who’s expected to make an immediate impact in the Blue Devils’ secondary next season.

Stanford Defensive Back Transfer Commits to Duke

On Jan. 11, ESPN’s Max Olson reported on X that Duke had secured a transfer portal commitment from Che Ojarikre, a former Stanford defensive back.

Duke has landed a commitment from Stanford transfer DB Ché Ojarikre, a source tells ESPN.



Ojarikre started 6 games and recorded 30 tackles and 2 PBUs this season. He's repped by @monnier_oscar of @jordansportsgrp. pic.twitter.com/SlcbMheKKu — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 11, 2026

Ojarikre is the 14th portal prospect to commit to Duke and the fourth transfer defensive back the Blue Devils have landed, joining Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, Montana transfer Kyon Loud, and North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young.

Before joining the Blue Devils’ 2026 transfer portal class, Ojarikre grew up in Georgia and was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. He drew interest from several Division I programs, including Duke, but ultimately committed to Stanford.

Aug 23, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (5) pulls in a catch over Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

In his true freshman season with the Cardinal, Ojarikre appeared in 11 games and recorded an interception. He was expected to be a key member of Stanford's defense in 2024, but an injury kept him sidelined and forced him to redshirt.

He returned to the field in 2025, appearing in 12 games and starting six, recording 30 tackles and two pass deflections. He joins Duke with two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to see significant playing time for the Blue Devils in 2026.

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet during pregame activities before the start against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list Ojarikre as a three-star prospect, the No. 1511 overall player in the portal, and the No. 147 safety. He has experience playing at both safety and cornerback from his time at Stanford and brings much-needed talent to the Blue Devils’ secondary.

Since the portal opened, Diaz and his staff have made it a point to bring in talented defensive backs, and they have succeeded, especially with Ojarikre’s recent commitment.

With the addition of Ojarikre, Duke’s 2026 transfer portal class now ranks No. 52 in the country and No. 11 in the ACC according to 247Sports.

It’s not the most impressive class in the portal, but the Blue Devils have done a great job of addressing their roster’s most pressing needs and should be set up to have another great season in 2026.