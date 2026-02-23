Duke Offers Fast-Rising 2027 Safety

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the top priority for Duke head coach Manny Diaz this offseason as he and his staff continue to target some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past few weeks, the Blue Devils have extended a flurry of offers to 2027 recruits, most recently targeting a talented safety from Florida who is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country.

Blue Devils Extend Offer to Talented 2027 Safety

Last week, Duke extended an offer to Alan Balckshere, a 2027 safety prospect from Miami Carol City High School in Miami, Florida. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Duke offered.”

Blackshere is a talented defensive back and is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 class. While he received interest from a few Divsion I programs during his junior season, his recruitment has recently exploded.

Since Jan. 25, Blackshere has received 18 new offers from West Virginia, Florida, Stanford, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Texas A&M, Missouri, Cal, Louisville, Notre Dame, UConn, Syracuse, Oregon, Tulane, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and now Duke.

Although Blackshere still doesn’t have a star rating from any prominent recruiting site, it’s clear that the 6’3”, 174-pound safety is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class. He was recently named a top performer at the Rivals Miami Elite camp by Rivals’ director of scouting Chad Powers and will likely earn a three-star ranking by the end of the offseason.

With so many schools involved in his recruitment, no program has emerged as a frontrunner for the young defensive back. However, his home-state schools have been making progress with Blackshere of late, with Miami, Florida State, and Florida all firmly in the mix for him.

As his recruitment continues to heat up, Blackshere has begun scheduling spring visits with some of his top schools. Diaz and his staff should try to get him to Durham for a visit as soon as possible, as the Blue Devils look to strengthen their relationship with the Miami Carol star.

While Duke will undoubtedly face serious competition for Blackshere, the good news for the Blue Devils is that he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there is no timeline for his decision.

If Diaz and company can make a strong early impression on Blackshere and continue to make progress over the coming months, the Blue Devils should position themselves as a contender for one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class.