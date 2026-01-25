Duke Legend Krzyzewski Weighs in on Charles Bediako

Charles Bediako’s return to college basketball has become a major point of discussion across the sport. A former Alabama standout, Bediako spent two full seasons with the Crimson Tide before declaring for the NBA Draft following his sophomore year. After going undrafted, he spent multiple seasons playing professionally in the NBA G League.

Recently, Bediako announced his intention to return to Alabama and made his on-court return in the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Tennessee, reigniting debate surrounding eligibility rules for former professional players.

Bediako’s case is not an isolated one. Former Barcelona center James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, committed to play for Baylor this season. Through six games, Nnaji has averaged just 1.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, but his eligibility has nonetheless raised similar questions among coaches.

Several high-profile coaches — including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, UConn’s Dan Hurley, and Arkansas’ John Calipari — have spoken openly about their concerns regarding players returning to college basketball after professional experience.

Even former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski weighed in on the issue despite stepping away from coaching. Appearing on Westwood One Sports with Josh Graham, Krzyzewski defended Alabama head coach Nate Oats for welcoming Bediako back, while also emphasizing the need for clearer and fairer rules moving forward.

Krzyzewski Weighs In

“Throw out the word amateurism — which is OK. That’s not bad. It’s not amateur anymore,” Krzyzewski said. “The thing is, if you’re going to treat an international player — where they can come here at 19, 22, or 23 years old, after being pros for years, and they’re coming here to make more money — you have to be careful with how you treat the American player.”

Krzyzewski continued, noting the inconsistency in how eligibility rules are applied.

“If an American player goes through a different system — drafted, undrafted, G League, whatever — and you say that’s wrong, but this is right, then there’s a problem,” he said. “Let’s figure out what’s right for everybody. Otherwise, you won’t be able to validate this in a court of law, because that means you’re treating different people differently.”

As college basketball continues to evolve, the return of former professional players like Charles Bediako highlights the growing tension between fairness, legality, and competitive balance. With coaches increasingly frustrated by the lack of transparency and consistency from the NCAA, pressure continues to mount for clearer eligibility guidelines.

Until meaningful reform arrives, Bediako’s case is unlikely to be the last — and the debate surrounding professional experience in college basketball will only intensify.

