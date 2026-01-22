Greatest Shooters in Duke History Include Langdon, Redick

Few programs in college basketball can match Duke’s tradition of elite shooting, a legacy built on players who thrived under the brightest lights at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

From the precision of the “Alaskan Assassin” to the record-shattering volume of the program’s all-time leading scorer, Duke’s tradition of deadly three-point shooting has powered national championships, ACC dominance, and countless iconic moments.

The Unmatched Three-Point King of Duke

There should be no debate on who is number one on the list of greatest shooters to ever come through Cameron Indoor: none other than JJ Redick himself. Redick played at Duke from 2002-2006 where he shattered records as the all-time leaders in career three-pointers made with 457 (on 1,126 attempts at a 40.6% clip), a mark that still shadows over every other Blue Devil and held the NCAA career record until 2014.

His relentless shooting powered Duke to a 116-23 record across four seasons, including multiple ACC titles, Final Four appearances, and back-to-back ACC Player of the Year honors in 2005 and 2006. Combining his 40.6% clip with his all-time leading scoring total of 2,769 points, made him a nightmare matchup for anyone that got the chance of guarding him.

Deadly Efficiency From Beyond the Arc

Shane Battier earned his place among Duke’s all-time great shooters through elite efficiency and clutch perimeter shooting that complemented his legendary defensive prowess and winning impact. During his four-year career from 1997 to 2001, Battier drained 246 three-pointers at an astounding 41.6% clip (592 attempts), one of the highest career three-point percentages.

The 2001 Duke National Championship team will be celebrated at halftime of tomorrow's SMU at Duke game in Cameron Indoor Stadium.



That team went 35-4 and featured Cameron and Cayden's dad, Carlos Boozer, on that team. JWill, Shane Battier, CDu, Mike Dunleavey, Nate James,… pic.twitter.com/eAqoUqYnTz — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) January 10, 2026

His senior season in 2000-2001 was particularly lethal – he hit 124 threes at 41.9% while averaging almost 20 points per game (19.9), powering the Blue Devils to the 2001 NCAA national championship, where he was later named Final Four Most Outstanding Player and consensus National Player of the Year.

What made Battier a standout shooter wasn’t his volume like some other snipers, but his high-percentage, smart shot selection – often from the corners or wings in Coach K’s motion offense. Though best remembered for his suffocating defense, rebounding (career 6.1 RPG), and intangibles that led to Duke’s 131 wins during his tenure, Battier’s reliable outside touch made him a complete forward and a key reason opponents couldn’t pack the paint inside with the Blue Devils.

The Alaskan Assassin

Next on the list of greatest shooters to put on that Duke jersey: “Alaskan Assassin", also known as Trajan Langdon. He cemented his name into the books during his years at Duke from 1994 to 1999. Standing at 6’4”, shooting guard guard from Anchorage, Alaska, arrived as a highly recruited prospect and quickly became a perimeter threat.

Langdon set the career record for three-pointers made with 342 (on 802 attempts) before arguably the greatest shooter broke it in 2006, JJ Redick. His career three-point percentage of 42.6% comes in at second in Duke history among high-volume shooters (behind only Christian Laettner’s smaller-sample 48.%%).

He helped lead the Blue Devils to the 1999 NCAA championship game, earned all-ACC honors, and was recognized as an All-American, all while maintaining elite efficiency from deep. His smooth release, quickness off the dribble, and ability to hit contested threes established him as the early benchmark for Duke’s modern shooting tradition.

The Alaskan Assassin has earned himself a spot among the program’s most lethal marksmen.