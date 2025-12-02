Blue Devils Looking for Revenge in a Huge Way
The Duke Blue Devils somehow got into the ACC Title game. It is still one of the biggest wow moments in College Football this season because they needed more than one result to go their way in the final week of the season, and they got everything they needed to get to the Championship game. The Blue Devils then still had to handle their business by winning their final game, which they did. Now they are in the game they wanted to be in all season long.
Duke was not supposed to be in this game, but what head coach Manny Diaz has done with this program over the last few seasons has been great. It has that feeling of just meant to be for this Blue Devils team.
Now they want to make sure they take full advantage of it and make sure they do not take this opportunity for granted, as they are looking to pull another upset and take home the ACC title. That is something that will be amazing for this program, which has come a long way.
Manny Diaz on ACC Title Game
"After the Virginia game, in our mind, really, Charlotte was an afterthought," Manny Diaz said on Sunday, Nov. 30 as part of the ACC championship head coaches teleconference. "Felt like the league was beyond us at that point."
"Diaz did not sugarcoat Duke's performance, either. Virginia held Duke to a season-low 255 yards of offense, averaging just 4.4 yards per play," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer. The Blue Devils did not convert a first down until the second quarter and didn't score a touchdown until the fourth. Its defense, meanwhile, allowed Virginia to rack up 540 total yards of offense with quarterback Chandler Morris throwing for two touchdowns and J'Mari Taylor running for another two.
"That was by far, I felt, the worst game we played this year," Diaz said. "But I feel like when people say that, you're not giving Virginia credit. I thought Virginia was outstanding that night.
"Duke followed the loss with a 32-25 win over UNC to retain the Victory Bell and a 45-32 win over Wake Forest to go 6-0 against in-state opponents under Diaz. The win over the Demon Deacons, paired with Pitt's loss to Miami and SMU's loss to Cal, punched Duke a ticket to the ACC championship game on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina."
"The Blue Devils will be playing for their first ACC title since 2013 and eighth overall. And their opponent? None other than the Virginia Cavaliers and head coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers defeated Virginia Tech 27-7 in Week 14 to punch their ticket to play for a conference title."
“We stayed in the fight, we've been resilient, we valued persistence over perfection," Diaz said, "and we deserve to be in this game."
