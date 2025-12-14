Cameron Boozer Running Away with National Player of the Year Award

Duke is undefeated with a 10-0 start to the season after winning a string of tough games. After taking down three ranked foes in a row (Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State), the Blue Devils are showing why they are one of the best teams in the country.

Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are up to No. 3 in the AP Poll and have an argument to make for the top spot with an impressive resume. However, the biggest argument Duke can make is having the best player in the nation.

Cameron Boozer has been utterly dominant to start the season. He leads the Blue Devils with 23 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals. There has not been a team capable of stopping him so far, as he has recorded five double-doubles in 10 games.

Boozer is trending toward becoming the first overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft, which would be the second season in a row for a Duke player, following Cooper Flagg. Flagg also won AP National Player of the Year, and Boozer might repeat in that area as well.

Cameron Boozer Favorite for Player of the Year

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10 games is a rather small sample size for a college basketball season, but it might be enough to declare Boozer as the runaway favorite for the award, which honors the top player in the country. It would be quite an accomplishment for coach Jon Scheyer as well, recruiting freshmen who won the award and became top picks in back-to-back seasons.

Cam Boozer in the 2H today



16 points

8 boards

6-9 FG

1-1 3pt pic.twitter.com/PJtE4lB6tV — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 7, 2025

Boozer put together an impressive run of performances against the three high-major opponents the Blue Devils just faced. In those three games, the star freshman scored a combined 82 points. He recorded a double-double on the road against Michigan State, posting 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, while adding five assists, two steals and a block.

The freshman has made a huge first impression. It has gathered the attention of the national media, including college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after forcing a turnover against the Florida Gators during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"With what we've seen so far, with what we have sampled within four or five weeks of the 2025-26 college basketball season, it's pretty safe to say that Duke's going to be one of the best teams in the sport all year," Rothstein said on Inside College Basketball Now. "If that is going to hold serve, then I just don't see how this guy (Boozer) is going to be pushed for the National Player of the Year award."

Cameron Boozer is running away with the National Player of the Year race.https://t.co/c9JLel3odd (Apple) https://t.co/EsZxIkcHSA (Spotify)https://t.co/1dkcImvyBq (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/El88zhjuDN — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 8, 2025

That might be true. Duke hasn't realized its full potential offensively yet , but Boozer has been capable of carrying the offense to wins against blue-blood programs. He is shooting 53.6% from the field against Duke's four ranked opponents this season.

So far, it's been challenging to find a weakness in Boozer's game, and it clearly has not been exposed by anyone yet.

