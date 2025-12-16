Duke Welcome a Dangerous Team in Cameron Indoor

The Duke Blue Devils return to action today, after having last week off due to finals week. The Blue Devils are looking to extend the unbeaten streak that they have had since the start of the season and get back on the court and continue to show that they are the best team in college basketball.

They will be heavy favorites to win this game, but they are facing the Lipscomb Bison, who have a winning streak going on of their own. Another test for the Blue Devils.

In this one, the first thing we are going to see is if there is any rust because of the time off for both teams. Duke will look to show that they still have that chemistry going and put this game out early. As for Lipscomb, they are going into this game with nothing to lose, and they have an experienced group. They are going to let it fly and look to keep it close and see if they can pull off the upset.

Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to forward Maliq Brown (6) during the second half against the Niagara Purple Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Facing Team with a winning streak of there own

"Lipscomb , out of the Atlantic Sun Conference, enters the matchup 6–4 overall, 4–0 at home and 2–4 away. The team's current surge has been driven by both a steady diet of overmatched opponents and and improving offensive scheme that relies heavily on spacing and perimeter shooting," said John Watson of 247Sports.

Head coach Kevin Carroll's roster has a balanced scoring distribution, a willingness (or perhaps need) to shoot from distance, and a strong assist rate that speaks to an offense that moves the ball and relocates its shooters often. Through 10 games, Lipscomb is averaging 80.4 points per game while allowing 73.8.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lipscomb averages 10.9 made threes per game (109 total) on 34.5% shooting from deep while handing out 19.0 assists per game with a 1.5 assist/turnover ratio. Defensively the team has been active, recording 8.6 steals per game and forcing opponents into just under 15 turnovers per contest.

Unlike some of the other early buy game opponents on Duke's schedule, the Bisons are comfortable playing multiple frontcourt pieces, including a true 6-foot-10 center () and a 6-foot-11 forward (Grant Asman), which gives them flexibility to play big while still stretching the floor.

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles up court during the second half against the Howard Bison at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

This is going to be a challenge for Duke in a way of not letting a team they should blow out, not hang around in this one. As we know, Scheyer does not take these games lightly and is looking to get the best out of his team as always.

