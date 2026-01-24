Duke Making Progress With 5-Star 2027 Forward

While Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer remain focused on the 2025-2026 college basketball season as they head into the heart of conference play, the Blue Devils have also been highly active on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.

As the 2026 cycle winds down, Scheyer and his staff are turning their attention to the 2027 cycle. The Blue Devils have already started making progress with several talented 2027 prospects, including the No. 1 overall player in the country.

Blue Devils Standing Out to Top 2027 Prospect

Throughout his recruitment, Duke has been pursuing C.J. Rosser, a five-star power forward from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, who plays for Southeastern Prep in Florida. Although the Blue Devils haven’t officially extended him an offer, they’ve been actively recruiting him for the past few months.

Scheyer was at the Hoophall Classic earlier this month and got to see Rosser play in person. Since then, the Blue Devils have been making steady progress with the five-star forward, and he recently spoke with Rivals’ Joe Tipton about where Duke stands in his recruitment.

Rosser told Tipton that he’s in constant communication with the Duke staff. He also noted that Scheyer and company have been speaking with him about how he would fit into the Blue Devils’ system and what he needs to improve before he arrives at college.

“They’ve [Duke has] really just been staying in contact a whole lot,” Rosser told Tipton. “Really just saying what type of player I’d be, what type of talent would fit into their game, and what I would need to work on.”

The Southeastern Prep star would be a massive addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, as both 247Sports’ composite rankings and Rivals’ Industry rankings list him as the No. 1 overall player in the country.

As of right now, Rosser told Tipton that he doesn’t plan to rush his process and will focus more on his recruitment after the 2025-2026 college basketball season.

The 6’9” forward has already taken a visit to UNC and is scheduled to visit Louisville and Kentucky in the coming weeks. The Blue Devils should aim to bring him on campus in Durham for a visit before the end of the season to further boost their standing with the top prospect in the 2027 class.

While Duke will face competition from several programs for Rosser, it appears that the Blue Devils have established themselves as a firm contender in the five-star forward’s recruitment.

