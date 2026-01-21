Insider Updates Duke's Standing With Promising 2026 Shooting Guard

It would be an understatement to say that Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer have done an excellent job throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle. To date, the Blue Devils have secured commitments from four top-100 players in the class, including three five-star recruits.

While Scheyer and company don’t necessarily need to add another commit to their class, they are still pursuing a few more talented 2026 prospects. One of those prospects is a five-star shooting guard, and a national recruiting insider recently provided an update on the Blue Devils’ standing in his recruitment.

Duke Still in the Race For Five-Star 2026 Shooting Guard

Throughout his recruitment, Duke has been pursuing Jordan Smith Jr., a five-star shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic High School in Washington, DC. Smith narrowed down his list to six schools back in August, naming the Blue Devils alongside Arkansas, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) handles the ball during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 7 overall player nationally, the No. 3 shooting guard, and the No. 1 prospect from Virginia.

Although he trimmed his list nearly six months ago, Smith still hasn’t made a decision and reportedly won’t announce his commitment until the end of February at the earliest.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) dunks during a City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Principia Panthers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Brandon Belcher/Special to the News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the five-star still at least a month away from making a decision, all of his finalists remain very much in the mix for him. However, Rivals’ Joe Tipton recently reported that the Smith’s recruitment will likely come down to Arkansas and Duke.

According to Tipton, Duke's landing of five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. last month could’ve helped Arkansas take the lead in Smith’s recruitment. However, Tipton noted that with both the Razorbacks’ and the Blue Devils’ coaching staffs still actively pursuing Smith, either team could win the battle for him.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“It feels like, since the summer, this recruitment has mainly been a battle between Duke and Arkansas,” Tipton wrote. “However, when the Blue Devils landed a commitment from five-star PG Deron Rippey Jr., things could’ve shifted for Smith, allowing Arkansas to pull in front.”

He continued, “Razorbacks head coach John Calipari flew to Missouri to watch him play on Thursday. Even with the recent Arkansas buzz, Duke’s Jon Scheyer isn’t going down without a fight. He was in to watch him on Monday at Hoophall. I’m still not ready to count out the Blue Devils.”

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Detailed view of the Duke Blue Devils logo on a uniform prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While there’s a chance that Rippey’s commitment moderately dissuaded Smith’s interest in Duke, it likely won’t affect his final decision.

The Blue Devils already have the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country and don’t necessarily need to add Smith. Still, he’d be a welcome addition to the class, and it appears Duke will continue pushing for him until he ultimately makes a decision.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.