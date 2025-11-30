Social Media Reacts to Duke's Big Victory Over Wake Forest
The Duke Blue Devils looked to grab one final victory on the regular season to improve to 7-5, but they would have to get past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to do it. The Demon Deacons entered the game with an 8-3 record, four wins coming within the ACC.
Head Coach Manny Diaz had his players ready, as the Blue Devils got the scoring started on an eight-play 75-yard touchdown drive, ending with a Nate Sheppard score. This was the start that Coach Diaz could only have asked for. Social media was pretty happy too.
The Blue Devils defense had to take the field, looking to keep the 7-0 lead early. However, Wake Forest pushed its way into Blue Devils territory, yet had to settle for a field goal. Before the game could stay any closer, Duke's offense went back to work and in a big way.
Scoring their second rushing touchdown of the day, this time on the back of quarterback Darian Mensah, the Blue Devils grabbed the lead over their rivals in commanding fashion. Blue Devil fans loved what they saw.
Wake Forest began the second quarter with a touchdown drive of their own, getting the score to 14-10 Duke. The Blue Devils offense got stopped on the following drive, their first of the game. Duke recovered a fumble by Wake Forest, just to punt the ball away again. It was an up-and-down emotional rollercoaster for Duke fans.
After the Demon Deacons turned the ball over on downs, following Duke's two punted balls, the Blue Devils got themselves into the end zone again, pushing the score to 21-10. As it happened earlier in the game, after the Duke touchdown, Wake Forest pushed itself into the end zone, making the score 21-17, Duke going into halftime.
The two programs traded punt after punt after punt, but on Duke's second drive of the new half, Mensah found Sahmir Hagans for a 29-yard touchdown pass, pushing the score to 28-7. Mensah made history with the touchdown pass, becoming the program's leader in touchdown passes in a single season.
Before the quarter ended, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons would trade touchdowns, pushing the score to 35-25, Duke. Going into the fourth quarter, the touchdowns wouldn't stop, as both pushed their touchdown streak to two more. 42-32 Duke with a whole fourth quarter left to play.
Nearing the end of the game, Duke looked to hold on to the lead they've held all game. With Wake Forest fumbling the football and the Blue Devils recovering, that would seal the deal. The Blue Devils were victorious with a 42-32 triumph.
Just to add one final blow, the Blue Devils scored another touchdown. Making the real final Duke 49, Wake Forest 32.
