Breaking Down Duke's All-ACC Selections
Duke's only goal this week is to exact revenge on Virginia and make the College Football Playoff selection committee make a tough decision. The Blue Devils could be in the field as the ACC champion, or the committee could leave the conference out altogether.
Despite the challenges this season, Duke still managed to score 11 All-ACC selections this season. However, no Blue Devil cracked the first team, while eight players combined to place on the second and third teams.
All-ACC Second Team
Six Blue Devils cracked the second team. Among them, the offense stood out. Quarterback Darian Mensah curiously made the second team, despite leading the ACC in passing yards (3,450), touchdowns (28) and having the fewest interceptions (four). Georgia Tech's Haynes King took the first spot.
Mensah's favorite target, receiver Cooper Barkate, also cracked the list. The Harvard transfer racked up 63 catches, 978 yards and six touchdowns. He's the seventh Blue Devil ever with a 900-yard receiving season, and is third in the ACC in receiving yards.
True freshman tailback Nate Sheppard earned a selection after a breakout campaign. After starting the season behind a pair of veterans on the depth chart, Sheppard claimed the leading role and never looked back. He tallied 157 carries for 865 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns, while adding 30 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown through the air.
Right tackle Brian Parker II earned his second career all-conference nomination. He anchored an offensive line that is a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented to the nation's best offensive line each season. Parker has been especially good in pass protection, allowing just three sacks all season long.
Chandler Rivers has been the most stable defender on an otherwise bad defense, and he shined in his final season in Durham. Rivers was not targeted often, but when he was, offenses had to pay the price. The senior recorded 51 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and eight pass breakups this season.
Finally, receiver Sahmir Hagans earned honors as a return specialist. Hagans has returned 13 kickoffs for 454 yards (34.9 yards per return) this season, and had a house call against Clemson. He had an 80-yard return last week against Wake Forest as well. Hagans has been named ACC Specialist of the Week twice.
All-ACC Third Team
Just two Blue Devils landed on the third team, with both guys coming from the trenches on either side of the ball.
Justin Pickett, Duke's staggering 6-foot-7, 320-pound right guard, has been a monster up front. He helped Duke rank fifth in the ACC in total offense with 425.4 yards per contest. He has only allowed two sacks this season and helped create running lanes in the middle of the field this season.
On the other side, defensive tackle Aaron Hall landed a selection with a strong finish to the regular season. He made 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and had 28 pressures this season. Hall was a big piece against the rushing attacks, but he frequently found ways to get pressure over the final few weeks of the season.
Honorable Mentions
Three more Blue Devils earned spots on the honorable mentions list. Both of Duke's edge rushers made the cut, as did its newly discovered weapon in the passing game at tight end.
Jeremiah Hasley has never been a receiving threat in his career. That all changed in the matter of a few weeks. After a few critical grabs against Clemson that helped the Blue Devils steal a win on the road, Hasley has developed into a top option for Mensah. Hasley has 31 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns. All of his scores have come within the last four games.
The tandem of Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams both earned honorable mentions off the edge. Anthony recorded 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 26 pressures, two deflections and one forced fumble. Anthony had a strong start to his senior season, picking up all 6.5 sacks in the first six weeks, including a three-sack day against Illinois. However, he was shut out over the final six weeks of the season.
Williams made 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and had a team-best 36 pressures this season. His best game came on the road at Cal, where he made nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and had 1.5 sacks.
