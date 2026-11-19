Manny Diaz has been incredible as Duke football's head coach over the last several years.

Since Diaz took over, the Blue Devils have been one of the most competitive teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Diaz has compiled a 25-12 overall record in Durham and secured the program's first conference title since 1989 last season.

After Mike Elko departed to take over at Texas A&M, Diaz has been an absolute home run hire. It now seems clear that he isn't going anywhere.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz To Stay at Duke Despite Florida State Rumors

Diaz appeared in head coaching vacancy rumors last offseason, mainly with the Penn State job. He previously served as the head coach at Miami for three seasons. After Florida State let go of Mike Norvell earlier this season, Diaz emerged as potentially one of the top names for the vacancy. Diaz is a Florida State alumnus.

A few weeks ago, Diaz reaffirmed his pledge to the Blue Devils when asked about the opening in Tallahassee. "It's the same thing as last year. My bags were packed for Penn State. I addressed the team last night. I made it pretty clear, I'm really, really happy here. Love being here," Diaz said.

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Still, rumors obviously floated around. However, On3's Pete Nakos has now reported that Diaz will remain at Duke despite being a top candidate for the Florida State head coaching opening. Obviously, this is huge news for the program and its long-term future.

NEW: Manny Diaz is staying at Duke despite being a top candidate for the Florida State head coach opening, @petenakos reports.https://t.co/QPPKl8Ki1b pic.twitter.com/h2C6CLrG2I — On3 (@On3) November 19, 2026

What This Means for Duke Football Going Forward

Diaz has consistently overachieved as the Blue Devils' head coach, but the job he's doing in 2026 might be his most impressive yet. Duke was one of the transfer portal's biggest victims this offseason, namely losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, both to Miami.

The Blue Devils brought in several unproven transfers from mid-major programs and have seen some young guys in the program step up. Before the 2026 campaign, most expected Duke to take a big step back following their first conference title in over 30 years. Instead, the Blue Devils are 7-3 and on their way to a potential third consecutive nine-win season under Diaz.

He's also maintained consistent success with Duke operating with one of the lowest NIL budgets of any Power Conference team in college football. Diaz and his staff have maximized the talent on their roster every year they've been there.

The biggest priority for Diaz and Co. this winter is pretty clear: Keep Nate Sheppard in town. Nonetheless, with Diaz sticking around, Duke football is in good hands.