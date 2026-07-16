Mensah Explains Shocking Duke Exit: 'Business Is Business'

The Duke football program was sent into a whirlwind of chaos following the program's first ACC Championship victory since 1989.

Duke was poised to head into the 2026 season with a chance to be ranked in the AP Top 25 and compete atop the ACC rankings once again. Then, the Darian Mensah saga began.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After continued speculation throughout the offseason regarding Mensah potentially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Mensah publicly released a video reaffirming his pledge to Duke for the 2026 campaign.

Then, with literal hours to go until the NCAA transfer portal entry window was set to close, Mensah announced his intentions to enter.

At 2026 ACC Football Kickoff, Mensah publicly spoke on the drama.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah Speaks on Last-Second Transfer From Duke

After the 2024 campaign, Duke signed Mensah to a two-year NIL contract worth around $7.5 million. Mensah entered the portal from Tulane.

The QB played only one season with the Blue Devils before entering the portal, prompting Duke to file a lawsuit against its former star quarterback, quickly turning the situation into one of the landmark NIL cases in college football history.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, the NCAA is adamant about not considering its athletes as employees, giving Duke tough grounds to justify not allowing Mensah to transfer to another school as a student-athlete. In the end, the case was settled before it reached court.

At ACC Football Kickoff, Mensah explained the situation.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was a tough sequence of events,” Mensah said. “My team and I had been discussing the NFL at that time. We really didn’t pivot off that until late in the transfer portal cycle. The timing was kind of messed up.”

“I still talk to a few of them, and obviously they’re hurt that we decided to transfer," Mensah said of his former Duke teammates. "I’m thankful for my time over there and I love all those dudes over there, but business is business.”

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Landmark Case Between Duke and Darian Mensah

Above all, the debacle between Duke and Darian Mensah shed light on the lawlessness of today's NIL era of college athletics. The major question that was brought to the spotlight in the midst of it all: What do these NIL contracts actually mean?

Mensah was contractually tied to Duke for two seasons, yet all he had to do was hit the portal, and the contract essentially vanished into thin air, with Duke having no basis for its lawsuit.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Luis Obispo, CA native was fantastic in his lone season at Duke, leading the ACC in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing only six interceptions. He was obviously a pivotal part of the Blue Devils securing their first conference crown in over 30 years.

As we continue to progress through the NIL era, Mensah's case with Duke will serve as an early example of just how chaotic the current landscape of college sports is. Mensah also brought former Duke receiver Cooper Barkate with him to Miami.

The Blue Devils will take on the Hurricanes this season in Coral Gables.