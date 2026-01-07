Manny Diaz Targeting Rising Defensive Standout

Duke football has wrapped up its recruiting efforts for the 2026 high school class. The Blue Devils finished with the nation’s 59th-ranked recruiting class, a 25-spot drop from their 2025 ranking, and the 16th-ranked class in the ACC, according to On3’s recruiting rankings.

With the 2026 class finalized, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have shifted their focus to the transfer portal and the 2027 recruiting cycle. Given the notable drop in rankings from 2025 to 2026, Diaz will need to hit on more high school prospects moving forward in order to avoid overreliance on the transfer portal.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke has already begun to make progress with the 2027 class. Recently, Saimair Horton, a safety in the 2027 class, spoke with Chad Simmons about Duke’s recruitment of him.

“Duke was one of the first offers I got, and it felt different,” Horton told Rivals. “It felt like the coaches really loved me, and I feel like they interact with their players a lot. I’ve seen that they’ve had good conversations with them.”

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Horton

Horton is a fast-rising prospect in the 2027 class. While he is listed as a safety, Horton has played on both sides of the ball this season for Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to MaxPreps, Horton has been productive on offense as a receiver. Through eight games this season, he has recorded 14 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, Horton has made his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball. This season, he has totaled 54 tackles, including 28 solo tackles, along with 10 sacks—highlighted by two games with three or more sacks—and two interceptions.

Despite his production, Horton is currently unranked in On3’s player rankings. Still, he is emerging as a notable prospect, already holding double-digit scholarship offers. Programs that have extended offers include Cincinnati, Wake Forest, FAU, Auburn, Miami (FL), Missouri, and Arkansas, among others.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke faces stiff competition in Horton’s recruitment. He has noted that FAU and Miami have been particularly active, adding that he speaks with FAU’s coaching staff “a lot.”

“The biggest thing for me is the relationship between coaches and their players,” Horton said. “I want to play for a coach that makes me feel loved, and I want to play for a team that makes me feel loved. Also, I may want to stay home.”

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devil mascot before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As Duke looks to rebound from a down year in high school recruiting, identifying and building early relationships with prospects like Saimair Horton will be critical. Horton’s versatility, production, and emphasis on strong coach-player relationships align well with Manny Diaz’s vision for the program.

If Duke can continue to prioritize in-state talent and establish momentum in the 2027 cycle, the Blue Devils may be well-positioned to stabilize their recruiting foundation moving forward.