Looking Back at Cooper Flagg's Time at Duke
The Duke Blue Devils had the best player in college basketball a season ago in Cooper Flagg. The Blue Devils had made a great run with him last season. They went to the Final Four, but they came up short of their goal of winning it all and bringing another National Championship to Duke.
Flagg became the best player heading into the Duke and was the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is a look at Flagg and what he did at Duke University.
Cooper Flagg at Duke
"Flagg heads into the game as one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent memory. He had been tapped as a future No. 1 pick since high school, and so far lived up to those expectations during his one season of college basketball at Duke," said Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated. "Now, the 18-year-old is about to get his pro career started."
During his freshman season at Duke, Flagg led the team in scoring and rebounds per game and ranked 39th in the NCAA in points per game. For comparison, the top scorer was Villanova's Eric Dixon, who averaged 23.3 points per game.
While Flagg only spent one season at Duke before heading for the NBA, he compiled a lengthy list of accomplishments during his freshman campaign. Flagg notably joined Texas forward Kevin Durant, Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and Mavericks teammate (and ex-Kentucky forward) Anthony Davis as the only players to win National College Player of the Year as freshmen.
-National College Player of the Year (USBWA, NABC, AP, Wooden, Naismith)
-National Freshman of the Year (USBWA, NABC, Sporting News)
-Consensus first-team All-American
-Lute Olson Award (most outstanding men’s college basketball player)
-Julius Erving Award (small forward of the year)
-ACC Male Athlete of the Year
-ACC Player of the Year
-First-Team All-ACC
-ACC Rookie of the Year
-ACC All-Defensive Team
-ACC All-Freshman Team
-12-time ACC Rookie of the Week (an ACC record)
-Five-time ACC Player of the Week
Now we are looking at who takes the throne this season for Duke. They are going to have a great team once again. It is going to be interesting to see who they go to this season, or is it going to be a team effort when it comes down to who is taking the last shot? Head coach Jon Scheyer will have a great chance to raise a National Championship this season.
