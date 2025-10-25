Duke Dominates Latest NBA Mock Draft

Patrick Ngongba, Duke 6-11 C, 19 y/o

-Smart backdoor passer, can facilitate from top of arc or post

-Strong finisher/O-rebounder, uses body below rim, good timing as big in 2-man game,

-Capable of attacking from perimeter, using footwork/body control

-Adds some rim protection… pic.twitter.com/H7coclTdeC