Duke Dominates Latest NBA Mock Draft
With the college basketball season getting closer and closer, it's important to look at just how stacked this Duke roster is. After Cameron Boozer's unreal exhibition debut, the sky truly is the limit for head coach Jon Scheyer and company.
Boozer is joined by his brother, Cayden, who Bleacher Report also has high expectations for. Together, they could be one of, if not the most dynamic duo in all of college basketball.
Cameron Boozer Projected To Be Drafted No. 2
At this stage, Boozer's No. 2 projection would send him to the Washington Wizards. It's far too early to tell which team is going to have that No. 2 spot, but BR's Jonathan Wasserman only has Kansas's Darryn Peterson going ahead of him.
After Boozer put up 33 points with 12 rebounds against UCF, one can only imagine what he's going to do in the regular season. Come tournament time, Boozer could solidify his status as the No. 1 pick.
Cayden Boozer Projected To Be Drafted No. 11
Out of all the talents the Blue Devils have, Wasserman believes that the Boozers will be the first two off the board. Cayden, who isn't a projected starter, has his work cut out for him.
The talent is clearly there, but Boozer is sitting pretty as the sixth man behind Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia, and Patrick Ngongba II.
Should an injury occur or someone doesn't live up to their expectations, Cayden will be more than ready to take their spot. Heading into the season, though, No. 11 to the Sacramento Kings seems far too high.
Dame Sarr Goes to the Milwaukee Bucks At No. 17
While the Bucks are still figuring everything out with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sarr could be their guy. Standing 6'8'' 190-pounds, the Italian small forward knows he has a chance to go in the first round this season. In order for that to happen, he'll need to make an immediate impact.
Orlando Magic Select Patrick Ngongba II At No. 21
Ngongba, a projected starter, averaged just 3.9 points per game last season. The Blue Devils 6'11'' center has one season under his belt, and now Scheyer and company believe it's his time to shine.
Isaiah Evans Goes To The New York Knicks At No. 24
Evans is last but certainly not least. If this mock draft becomes a reality, that would see five Blue Devils selected in the first round. Duke, who is no stranger to having players flourish in the NBA, would love to see Evans have a stellar season that rounds out their first round success stories.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE