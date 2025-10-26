How One Duke Commit Rose From Unranked To Five-Star
Duke's 2025 recruiting class earned top marks in the country, and a number of those freshmen are expectedly to help the Blue Devils win right away.
Cameron Boozer is one of those five-stars who shined against UCF in Duke's first exhibition game. He recorded a double-double, scoring a staggering 33 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the win.
In Jon Scheyer's fourth season leading the charge in Durham, there are big expectations in the air. Cameron Indoor Stadium will house one of the top teams in the country yet again with championship aspirations.
Scheyer's success on the floor is largely tied to his ability to continually bring in top talent like Boozer. He's already off to a fast start on the 2026 class, picking up a recent commitment from one of the nation's top prospects. However, that wasn't always the story for Duke's newest five-star.
Bryson Howard Chooses Duke After Climbing Recruiting Ranks
Five-star wing Bryson Howard committed to the Blue Devils on Tuesday over fellow blue bloods North Carolina and Kentucky. The 6-foot-5 forward from Frisco, Texas, is the son of Josh Howard, who played for 10 years in the NBA and has his number retired at Wake Forest.
Howard is a long and athletic left-handed shooter. He plays physical on both ends, especially when driving to the rim and finishing over the top of defenders. His 6-foot-11 wingspan allows him to cover the court well and challenge shots from anywhere on the floor.
"It felt like home, really," Howard said after committing on CBS Sports. "You know, how I fit into their play system. Off-ball screens, backdoor cuts, getting up and down defensively.
"A whole lot of energy," Howard continued, when asked what Duke fans could expect. "I'm on the way."
Not long ago, Howard was not even on the radar of many college programs, let alone a perennial contender like Duke. He was unranked by most recruiting sites before a massive spring vaulted him inside the top-30 of rankings.
Howard participated in the Nike EYBL circuit and exploded onto the scene. He averaged 19.7 points and six rebounds in 21 games, shooting 46.2% from long range. Howard is currently ranked No. 12 in the country, according to 247Sports, and is the first Duke commit for the 2026 cycle.
"When I attended practice, I saw that their style of play fits my game," Howard told ESPN. "The practice was very positive and full of energy, with a pace that was up and down. Coach Scheyer believes I will thrive in his system."
The wing could develop into a star perimeter shooter for the Blue Devils, which would fill a need for the program if sharpshooter Isaiah Evans plays his way into the NBA Draft conversation this season. He is another talented scorer from all three levels, though he could stand to develop the use of his right hand more often.
Howard's recruitment is a massive win for Scheyer, who can now turn his attention to prospects like Deron Rippey Jr., who was in attendance's for Duke's exhibition win vs UCF, and talented guard Jordan Smith.
