Duke Basketball Crowd Earns High Marks in Recent Survey
Another season of Duke basketball is right around the corner, and fans in Durham once again have high expectations for the season under coach Jon Scheyer in his fourth season.
The Blue Devils will tip off the new season on Nov. 4 in Charlotte against Texas as part of the Hall of Fame Series. However, the Blue Devils are slated to open the doors to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time in the regular season against Western Carolina on Nov. 8.
Duke's home venue is one of the most historic sites in college basketball. opening for the first time back in 1940, and later renamed after former Duke coach Eddie Cameron in 1972.
The Cameron Crazies have made the stadium one of the toughest places to play in the country, without even mentioning the history of success on the floor.
Recently, an anonymous poll of ACC players listed the toughest environments to play in within the conference. The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley revealed the results of the poll earlier this week.
Where Cameron Indoor Stadium Ranks Within ACC
As if there was any doubt, Cameron Indoor Stadium is indeed the top-ranked stadium atmosphere in the ACC, according to the anonymous player poll. Duke's home court topped the list with 16 votes, nine more than second-place and rival North Carolina's Dean Smith Center.
This season, Duke will host a number of big matchups in Durham. In December, Cameron Indoor Stadium will welcome the defending national champion Florida Gators, and close out the regular season hosting rival UNC in early March.
"A college basketball cathedral, Cameron Indoor Stadium is a 9,314-seat gym that has sold out every Duke home game since 1990," Baxley said. "Known for its crazy, closing-in-on-the-court atmosphere with the Cameron Crazies right on top of the court, Cameron remains a bucket-list destination for fans, players and coaches alike.
"During Jon Scheyer's three seasons as head coach of the Blue Devils, Duke has a 48-3 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium, including undefeated records at Cameron in two of those three seasons. As one player said: 'Fans are loud, mean, and the team is always good. That's tough.'"
The Blue Devils will be carrying plenty of freshmen that hope to make a difference and lead the program to its first national championship since 2015. The environment provided by the Cameron Crazies will be key to helping those young players settle in with lots of expectations for their first seasons in what should be a competitive ACC.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
