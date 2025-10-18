This Duke Guard is Due For a Breakout Season
The Blue Devils have once again been placed atop the ACC's preseason poll, edging out Louisville as the projected winner of the conference in the 2025-26 season. A large part of that has to do with Duke's outstanding freshman class, which is expected to make a big impact right away.
Cameron Boozer, the prize of the class, was named ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year, and he was one of two Blue Devils named to one of the two All-ACC teams before the season.
Boozer landed on the first team, but sophomore guard Isaiah Evans secured a spot on the second team. Evans is one of the returning Blue Devils due for an increased role in 2025, which could lead to a breakout campaign.
Evans, a 6-foot-6-inch wing, was one of Duke's most prolific three-point shooters from a year ago. More than 80% of his shot attempts from last season came from range and he knocked down 41.3% of his threes.
The sharpshooter was utilized off the bench last season, but will likely step into a starting role this season and rotate with freshman Dame Sarr. Evans scored just 6.8 points per game last season, but with a host of freshman bigs joining the team in Durham, a lot of the offensive production could be pushed to him.
One facet of his game that hasn't been displayed as much is his ability to create against one-on-one's and drive to the basket. Most of his shots from a year ago were spot-up looks, thanks to bigger threats like Cooper Flagg absorbing more of the attention. This will be a big season for Evans to show he is more than a one-dimensional offensive threat.
His Defensive Prowl
Defensively, the sophomore's large frame makes him a threat for plenty of steals this season, disrupting offensive flow in the backcourt and creating fast break opportunities. One of the concerns with him is the ability to commit to defense consistently, given his well-known offensive presence.
At just 180 pounds, it would serve Evans well to add some muscle and strength to fill out his tall frame. His lack of physicality could make him a liability in some spots defensively.
Evans was the No. 3 small forward in the recruiting class of 2024 behind former Duke standout Kon Knueppel, who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets fourth overall in June's NBA Draft. With Knueppel out of the picture now, Evans has a chance to break through as one of the best scorers in the country.
