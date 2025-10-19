Jon Scheyer’s Case for Coach of the Year Honors
Duke has been an established powerhouse in college basketball for decades. Since Mike Krzyzewski took control of the program in 1980, the Blue Devils have dominated the sport and become a dream destination for many of the country's top recruits.
The Blue Devils have taken home five national championships since then, but have not been back in Jon Scheyer's three seasons at the helm since Krzyzewski's retirement. The Blue Devils have also not had a losing season since the 1994-95 campaign, and have eight 30-win seasons in the last 20 years.
The Naismith Coach of the Year Award has eluded Durham since Krzyzewski's win in 1999. Scheyer was a finalist for the award last season, but lost out to St. John's Rick Pitino.
Coach Scheyer's Case
Scheyer recently signed an extension through the 2030-31 season to stay in Durham, and it would be a surprise if he didn't win the award at least once during that time period. With the number of NBA draft picks Duke consistently produces, roster turnover is a certainty every season.
Recruiting and winning don't usually win the award, however. Annual awards like the Naismith Coach of the Year Award typically go to the best combination of winning and narrative, which Pitino had last season, turning around the Johnnies.
Duke brought in the best recruiting class in the country this offseason, according to 247Sports, after losing five players to the NBA, including top pick Cooper Flagg and No.4 pick Kon Knueppel.
The freshman class has three five-star players. Cameron Boozer was already named ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year, while fellow freshmen Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia are expected to have sizable roles this season.
The ability to flip a roster every season and still land atop of competitive ACC and among the nation's best can't be overlooked much longer. Many people seem to take it for granted because of Duke's blue blood status in the sport.
Some blue bloods, such as rival North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA, and Michigan State, have stumbled in recent years trying to overcome that same turnover.
Among the other contenders for the award this season are the usual MSU's Tom Izzo, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, St. John's Pitino, and UConn's Dan Hurley. Florida's Todd Golden could also be in the mix after winning a title last season.
But, as previously stated, the award typically searches for a good story or an unexpected team blowing its projections out of the water.
Scheyer hasn't missed the tournament yet, and barring an unexpected disaster season, should continue that streak and be a serious contender to win his first title. A win would cement his status as one of the nation's top leaders and program builders.
Maybe this could be the season, with a roster filled with talented but inexperienced players, that Scheyer breaks the streak and secures the award.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.