Blue Devil Country

Jon Scheyer’s Case for Coach of the Year Honors

It's been a long time since a Blue Devils coach took home the award, despite continued success. Could this be the year?

Logan Brown

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to the media at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to the media at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke has been an established powerhouse in college basketball for decades. Since Mike Krzyzewski took control of the program in 1980, the Blue Devils have dominated the sport and become a dream destination for many of the country's top recruits.

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have taken home five national championships since then, but have not been back in Jon Scheyer's three seasons at the helm since Krzyzewski's retirement. The Blue Devils have also not had a losing season since the 1994-95 campaign, and have eight 30-win seasons in the last 20 years.

The Naismith Coach of the Year Award has eluded Durham since Krzyzewski's win in 1999. Scheyer was a finalist for the award last season, but lost out to St. John's Rick Pitino.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs players before a semifinal of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coach Scheyer's Case

Scheyer recently signed an extension through the 2030-31 season to stay in Durham, and it would be a surprise if he didn't win the award at least once during that time period. With the number of NBA draft picks Duke consistently produces, roster turnover is a certainty every season.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues a call during first half of their NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship against Wisconsin Monday, April 6 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. / Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting and winning don't usually win the award, however. Annual awards like the Naismith Coach of the Year Award typically go to the best combination of winning and narrative, which Pitino had last season, turning around the Johnnies.

Duke brought in the best recruiting class in the country this offseason, according to 247Sports, after losing five players to the NBA, including top pick Cooper Flagg and No.4 pick Kon Knueppel.

The freshman class has three five-star players. Cameron Boozer was already named ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year, while fellow freshmen Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia are expected to have sizable roles this season.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The ability to flip a roster every season and still land atop of competitive ACC and among the nation's best can't be overlooked much longer. Many people seem to take it for granted because of Duke's blue blood status in the sport.

Some blue bloods, such as rival North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA, and Michigan State, have stumbled in recent years trying to overcome that same turnover.

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Among the other contenders for the award this season are the usual MSU's Tom Izzo, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, St. John's Pitino, and UConn's Dan Hurley. Florida's Todd Golden could also be in the mix after winning a title last season.

But, as previously stated, the award typically searches for a good story or an unexpected team blowing its projections out of the water.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer smiles during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Scheyer hasn't missed the tournament yet, and barring an unexpected disaster season, should continue that streak and be a serious contender to win his first title. A win would cement his status as one of the nation's top leaders and program builders.

Maybe this could be the season, with a roster filled with talented but inexperienced players, that Scheyer breaks the streak and secures the award.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.