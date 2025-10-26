Blue Devil Country

Latest on Injury Recoveries of Two Duke Basketball Teammates

Maliq Brown and Dame Sarr boarded the Duke basketball team plane to Knoxville, but there's no guarantee either will be on the court.

Duke basketball guard Dame Sarr
Duke basketball guard Dame Sarr / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two hours before tipoff of the Duke basketball exhibition opener on Tuesday night, a 96-71 win over the UCF Knights, the Blue Devils' official social media accounts revealed that senior forward Maliq Brown and freshman guard Dame Sarr would be out of action due to injury.

And the preseason No. 6-ranked collection paid the price on defense in the first half, entering the locker room with only a 40-39 edge before locking down the visitors a bit better without the defensive prowess of Brown and Sarr.

Brown was out with a knee injury, having undergone a minor procedure in late September and sitting on the bench for the program's Countdown to Craziness intrasquad scrimmage earlier this month. Sarr, a former five-star who was on the court for that scrimmage, was out with an oblique injury.

Duke basketball guard Maliq Brown
Apr 3, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) is interviewed during open locker room at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There's still no telling if either Brown or Sarr will suit up or play when the Blue Devils wrap up their preseason slate with a road battle against the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville's Food City Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN2).

But perhaps it's a positive sign that Duke basketball social media included both of the long-limbed athletes in the following post, which consists of only four photos and features only three players outside of Maliq Brown (top right) and Dame Sarr (bottom left):

Update From Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Following the victory over UCF, fourth-year Blue Devil leader Jon Scheyer talked about the importance of getting Maliq Brown and Dame Sarr in the team's rotation.

"Well, [Maliq and Dame] are two of our best defenders, if not the best," Scheyer explained. "They have versatility. Both of those guys really can guard — Maliq, one through five, as well as anybody in the country, and Dame, one through four, pretty effortlessly. Their versatility on the defensive end is where we miss them the most. And then on offense, they are both great connectors. They know how to play, both of them."

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke men’s basketball head coach John Scheyer watches a game at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scheyer implied that neither will be out much longer.

"[Their injuries are] not serious," he noted. "Dame strained his oblique. Hopefully, he can start to practice this week; I don't know about Sunday yet. Maliq, frankly, probably could have played; I'm just being cautious with him. The goal, ultimately, is to be ready for the season in the best way possible. We will reevaluate him this weekend to see if he can do anything."

Duke and Tennessee are tied in their all-time series with eight victories apiece. Sunday night's outcome won't change that, no matter who comes out on top, as the Blue Devils' reguar season schedule doesn't begin until they square off against the Texas Longhorns in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils and Vols last battled in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Orlando back in 2023, a 65-52 Tennessee win that ended Scheyer's first season at the helm of the Duke basketball program.

