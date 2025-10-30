Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Suddenly Cancels Visit

The Duke basketball coaches entered the Maximo Adams sweepstakes a few months ago.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) forward Maximo Adams received an offer from the Duke basketball staff in late July and later scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

But that trip, initially set to begin on Nov. 7 and to coincide with the 2025-26 squad's home opener against Western Carolina the following day, is longer on the coveted talent's slate, On3's Joe Tipton first reported on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tipton's report, not only has Adams now called off plans to check out the blueblood Blue Devils in person late next week, but he also has no plans to reschedule the tour at any point.

Duke basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last weekend, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior visited the Duke basketball program's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, in Chapel Hill. He has also taken recruiting trips to check out the Texas Longhorns, Southern Cal Trojans, Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, and Michigan State Spartans.

Adams, who has yet to name finalists in his recruitment but appears to have all but eliminated the Blue Devils from contention, ended up on the Duke basketball recruiting wishlist after showcasing his improving skillset in grassroots action over the summer. He currently stacks up at No. 23 overall, No. 10 among small forwards, and No. 5 in California on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

"Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in EYBL play while shooting 52% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free-throw line," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote about the potential one-and-done collegian.

"He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels...At 6-foot-7 with solid length, athleticism, and cut, he’s plenty capable of operating as a big wing, but probably best suited defending opposing fours at this point."

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, who account for three of the nation's past four top-ranked recruiting hauls, have already landed one top-shelf 2026 prospect in Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard.

The pledge from Howard, who announced his commitment to the Blue Devils less than two weeks ago, has Duke's 2026 class currently sitting at No. 35 in the country, per 247Sports.

Duke basketball's Cameron Indoor Stadium / Matt Giles-Duke Blue Devils On SI

Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his cohorts continue to pursue a handful of other five-star prospects in the cycle.

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.