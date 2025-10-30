Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Suddenly Cancels Visit
Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) forward Maximo Adams received an offer from the Duke basketball staff in late July and later scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils.
But that trip, initially set to begin on Nov. 7 and to coincide with the 2025-26 squad's home opener against Western Carolina the following day, is longer on the coveted talent's slate, On3's Joe Tipton first reported on Wednesday afternoon.
The Report
According to Tipton's report, not only has Adams now called off plans to check out the blueblood Blue Devils in person late next week, but he also has no plans to reschedule the tour at any point.
Last weekend, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior visited the Duke basketball program's archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, in Chapel Hill. He has also taken recruiting trips to check out the Texas Longhorns, Southern Cal Trojans, Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, and Michigan State Spartans.
Adams, who has yet to name finalists in his recruitment but appears to have all but eliminated the Blue Devils from contention, ended up on the Duke basketball recruiting wishlist after showcasing his improving skillset in grassroots action over the summer. He currently stacks up at No. 23 overall, No. 10 among small forwards, and No. 5 in California on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in EYBL play while shooting 52% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free-throw line," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote about the potential one-and-done collegian.
"He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels...At 6-foot-7 with solid length, athleticism, and cut, he’s plenty capable of operating as a big wing, but probably best suited defending opposing fours at this point."
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, who account for three of the nation's past four top-ranked recruiting hauls, have already landed one top-shelf 2026 prospect in Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard.
The pledge from Howard, who announced his commitment to the Blue Devils less than two weeks ago, has Duke's 2026 class currently sitting at No. 35 in the country, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his cohorts continue to pursue a handful of other five-star prospects in the cycle.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.