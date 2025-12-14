Insider Dishes Intel on Duke Basketball Target Deron Rippey Jr.

The college decision of Blair Academy (Fla.) point guard and longtime Duke basketball offer holder Deron Rippey Jr. has been stuck in the "coming soon" stage for a few weeks now.

While fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils aren't yet the listed outright frontrunner in the eyes of 247Sports or Rivals, there is reason to believe the blueblood in Durham has emerged as the favorite.

On Friday evening, League Ready national recruiting insider Sam Kayser broke down where things stand in the Deron Rippey Jr. sweepstakes, pointing out that the announcement of a winner — presumably one of the five finalists in the Duke Blue Devils, NC State Wolfpack, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns — should be just around the corner:

"[Rippey] spent much of the fall touring the country, visiting nearly ten schools and many of the top programs in college basketball," Kayser noted for Hoops HQ. "His final visit was to NC State, and for a time, sources involved in his recruitment viewed the Wolfpack as the team to beat. That changed last weekend, when momentum shifted sharply in Duke’s favor.

"One source, who once pegged NC State as the sure-fire destination, now believes Duke holds the upper hand and is destined to secure the commitment.

"Rippey is expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks, and his choice is a major domino that has yet to fall in the recruiting world. If he does commit to Duke, giving the Blue Devils a four-man class, the question becomes how that affects Jordan Smith Jr....Duke certainly would take Smith Jr. if he wants to commit, but whether Rippey’s impending commitment changes anything has yet to be fully seen."

Where Deron Rippey Jr. Would Stack Up Among Duke Basketball Recruiting Prizes

At No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound electrifying five-star ranks No. 1 among point guards in the cycle and No. 1 in New Jersey.

5⭐️ PG Deron Rippey just dropped 28 points and led #2 ranked Blair to a big win over #3 Newman 👀🚨@NERRHoops @rippey_deron pic.twitter.com/9Aw0PpbMoC — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Scheyer and his crew have already secured signatures from three 2026 prospects. The highest-ranked future Blue Devil is St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams at No. 4 in the class.

Next is Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, sitting one spot below Deron Rippey Jr. at No. 13 overall. And IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer rounds out the haul at No. 103 among the nation's senior preps.

As for potential Duke basketball pledge Jordan Smith Jr., who is unlikely to reveal a winning suitor this month, the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard still checks in at No. 2 in the country.

