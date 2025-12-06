Premier Duke Basketball Signee Goes for 30 Once Again

Thanks in large part to 2026 Duke basketball recruiting prize and projected one-and-done power forward Cameron Williams, the St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) Knights are now off to a 2-0 start this season following their 84-78 home win over the Basha High School Bears on Thursday night.

After tallying a game-high 36 points in a 76-43 blowout over the visiting Prescott High School Badgers earlier this week, the 7-foot-1, 210-pound five-star recorded a game-high 30 points in the defending state champions' second outing.

Williams' latest effort, which came while rocking Kobe 8 "What The" kicks, drew the attention of the SLAM HS Hoops account:

5⭐ Duke commit Cameron Williams went off in the Kobe 8 "What The" last night 😈🔥@SLAMKicks @slam_university pic.twitter.com/pxPe5lQEXi — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 5, 2025

His 33.0 points per game, albeit extremely early in the 2025-26 campaign, marks quite a jump from the 18.0 scoring average he posted as a junior.

"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the higher long-term upsides in the class," 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein note over the summer after the elite prep boosted his stock considerably via grassroots action.

"He has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike. He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has soft natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor a bit, albeit a bit upright, and has a terrific left hand, even making tough finishes around the rim.

"Defensively, he’s a true rim protector (3.3 per game in 3SSB play) and active rebounder (8.5 per game, including 2.4 offensive)..."

St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Williams Highlights Promising 2026 Duke Basketball Recruiting Success

At No. 4 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Cameron Williams is the highest-ranked early signee in the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting haul. Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have landed one other five-star in the cycle, Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard, plus a four-star prospect in IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot performs during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' collection stacks up at No. 5 overall in the country, per 247Sports, but still has the potential to reach No. 1 and give Scheyer his fourth top-ranked class in just five cycles at the helm of the blueblood powerhouse in Durham.

