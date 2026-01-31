On Jan. 27, Duke University resolved outside of court regarding the lawsuit between the school and former quarterback Darian Mensah. The preliminary injunction hearing was originally scheduled to be heard on Feb. 2, then was moved up to Jan. 29. However, Duke ultimately elected to settle before it was ever taken to court.

Duke filed the lawsuit against Mensah after the quarterback announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal just hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16. After the 2024 college football season, Mensah signed a two-year NIL contract with Duke worth an estimated $7.5 million.

The deal was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026. About a month before Mensah announced his decision to transfer, he publicly released a video announcing he would return to Duke in 2026.

Now, obviously, this deal left Duke in an impossible position with the entry window practically closed upon the arrival of Mensah's transfer announcement. The Blue Devils had nowhere to turn after their once repledged starting quarterback elected to throw it all away.

Regardless, Mensah committed to Miami on the same day of the legal settlement, and he is now officially gone from the Duke program.

Darian Mensah Leaves Duke Fans With Interesting Message Following Transfer

Obviously, Mensah's last-second decision to hit the portal caught many Duke fans by surprise and left a pretty sour taste in plenty of mouths.

It's difficult to blame Mensah for making the call with Miami as the school that wanted him, but it's completely fair for fans to be agitated after the QB had previously announced he would be coming back to Durham.

Here's the message Mensah is leaving the Blue Devil faithful with.

“What do I want to say to Duke fans? I’ll probably just leave that alone," Mensah said. "To be honest, they’re pretty hostile towards me. I’m obviously grateful for all the support I’ve received during the season. Duke’s a special place. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about that place. Changed my life in the best way possible. Grateful."

The Current State of College Sports Is Fragmented

That message could be taken in several ways, but at the end of the day, Mensah did express his gratitude towards Duke. Fans have every right to be annoyed at the decision, but in today's world of collegiate athletics, the system is what is really to blame, not the athletes.

Breaking: Darian Mensah and Duke have agreed to a settlement of their dispute allowing Mensah to commit to Miami, sources confirmed to @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/qkuftq23kP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 28, 2026

Mensah will now take his talents to Coral Gables, where he has a legitimate chance to be a Heisman Trophy contender and early pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

