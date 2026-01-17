Mensah’s Lucrative Destination Might Be Set After Leaving Duke

The Duke football program is now dealing with what is probably the worst possible scenario that could have played out for the Blue Devils this offseason. Just hours before the NCAA Transfer Portal window was set to close on Jan. 16, Duke star quarterback Darian Mensah announced his intentions to enter.

The news came out of nowhere for Duke fans, as reports of Duke's growing concern over Mensah potentially entering the portal didn't gain much traction until the morning of Jan. 16. It only took a couple of hours for those fears to be realized.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Early in the offseason, it was reported that Mensah was considering entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but was only mulling a decision between the draft and a return to Durham in 2026. After the rising redshirt junior announced he would not be entering the draft, Duke fans likely took that as a guarantee he'd be back for one more year.

But one lucrative offer was enough for Mensah to take his talents elsewhere, and it appears he could stay in the ACC.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami Favorite To Land Darian Mensah After Portal Announcement

The Miami Hurricanes quickly emerged as the favorite to land Mensah after he announced his intention to enter the portal, and the program's offer to the Blue Devils' former signal caller would be extremely difficult for anyone to turn down.

Mensah's rumored compensation package from the Hurricanes includes Miami paying out the remainder of Mensah's NIL contract with Duke. He signed a two-year deal with the Blue Devils, estimated to be around $7.5 million, a year ago.

RUMOR: Darian Mensah’s rumored compensation package from Miami if he transfers there, per @Blutman27 :



-Buyout the Duke contract & terminate it

-Pay $10m total to make the transfer go down

-Country club housing

-Adidas Deal + Campaign

-Sister gets full ride scholarship + NIL… pic.twitter.com/eYxSNVGrOf — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) January 16, 2026

Additionally, Miami is rumored to be paying a total of $10 million for the actual transfer to happen, offering country club housing and an Adidas campaign for him, and offering a full scholarship and NIL offer to his sister, Grace, who plays soccer at the University of Oregon.

Despite Mensah leaving the Blue Devils high and dry after making a "commitment" video over a month ago announcing his return to Durham. This package, if real, would be unbelievably difficult for anyone to turn down.

I'm forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. — Darian Mensah (@DarianMensah) January 16, 2026

Above all, this shows fans where the state of college football is at now. There are no friends, and no player currently committed to your program is safe.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Where Does Duke Go From Here?

Obviously, this puts Duke in an extremely tough spot. Mensah led the Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025 while leading the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns.

Duke backup Henry Belin IV hit the portal following the 2025 campaign, and the Blue Devils have brought in North Alabama transfer Ari Patu, who appeared in seven games for the Lions this past season.

Darian Mensah has entered the transfer portal with Miami as the heavy favorite



Here is Mensah making a LeBron type Decision in which he announced a return to Duke… one month ago



pic.twitter.com/x3QvI6QHMM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 16, 2026

Just yesterday, the Duke football program had true College Football Playoff aspirations in 2026. Now, it will have to start from the ground up at the quarterback position.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.