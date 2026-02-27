Duke’s Rivers Prides Himself on Superpower As NFL Prospect

Former Duke football cornerback Chandler Rivers is getting ready to begin his NFL career after four great seasons with the Blue Devils. Rivers could've entered the 2025 NFL Draft and likely been selected, but he elected to return to Durham for one last go-around that would ultimately end with Duke winning the ACC Championship for the first time since 1989.

Rivers entered the 2025 campaign as one of the top returning secondary pieces in all of college football. In 2024, the Beaumont, TX native ended the season with 54 tackles, eight pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Although Rivers and the Duke defense as a whole took a step back in 2025, Rivers was still one of the most productive secondary pieces the Blue Devils had and was a consistent contributor throughout his career.

In four seasons, the 5'10", 185-pound corner tallied 223 total tackles, 29 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. He was a First Team All-ACC selection and an All-American in 2024, and was named to Second Team All-ACC in 2025.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Despite any first-round buzz for Rivers likely being gone following his senior year with Duke, he still has a great shot at hearing his name called in the middle rounds.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers Explains What He Prides Himself On

Rivers is undersized, which means he has to use technique and physicality to make up for that disadvantage. He has a great mentality and plays with tons of intensity with a level of footwork that translates to the next level.

During his media availability at the NFL Combine, Rivers detailed what he prides himself on as a prospect.

"That's what I pride myself on honestly, being versatile," Rivers said. "I feel like I'm one of the most versatile DB's in the country and, I mean, I feel like it shows on film and I feel like that's why teams want to see me everywhere."

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarter back CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Rivers Gives Credit to Former Teammate Mensah

Every day in practice, Rivers went up against former Duke signal caller Darian Mensah, who, as the Blue Devil faithful know, shocked the program when he elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal just hours before the entry window was set to close. Mensah ultimately ended up at Miami.

Despite Mensah ultimately departing from Durham, Rivers made sure to give the 2025 ACC leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns his flowers when asked what it was like to go up against him every day in practice.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It was amazing. I feel like he's a pro quarterback. I feel like if he came out this year he would be a top pick."

Rivers certainly benefitted from matching up against one of the best QBs in the ACC last season, and he now hopes to hear his name called in the spring.

