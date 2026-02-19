Michigan's Elliot Cadeu Takes Cheap Shot at Duke

The No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) will take on No. 1 Michigan this Saturday in what could be the best matchup of the entire 2025-26 college basketball season. Both teams are red hot heading into a contest between arguably the top two squads in the sport.

Michigan has now won 11 straight games following an extremely impressive 91-80 victory on the road over No. 1 Purdue. Mackey Arena is one of the toughest road environments to play in in the country, and the Wolverines had no problem.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May leaves the court following the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026.

As for the Blue Devils, they have found a serious groove since their heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-5 ACC). Since that crushing defeat, Duke has won its last three games by an average margin of 22 points.

Saturday's heavyweight bout features the top two teams in the NCAA NET Rankings and KenPom. The Blue Devils and Wolverines also each own 10 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the most in the sport.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

The contest won't take place at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as the two programs will meet at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. However, that didn't stop Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau from taking a cheap shot at the Blue Devils.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the second half at Crisler Center.

Elliot Cadeau Waves Off Environment of Cameron Indoor Stadium

Elliot Cadeau transferred to Michigan this past offseason after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at North Carolina. Needless to say, Cadeau has seen his fair share of the Cameron Crazies.

With the Wolverines, Cadeau is putting together the best all-around season of his career. The New Jersey native is averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 assists a game on 43.9% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from the perimeter.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) dribbles on UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) in the first half at Crisler Center.

He's coming off a 17-point and seven-assist outing against the Boilermakers.

After the win over Purdue, Cadeau set the tone ahead of his team's matchup versus Duke, throwing shade at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Cadeau was asked by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander about how Mackey Arena compares to playing at Cameron Indoor Stadium during his time with the Tar Heels.

I asked Michigan's Elliott Cadeau how tonight's noise environment compared to playing at Cameron Indoor dating back to his time at UNC.



"This place is louder," he said of Mackey Arena. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 18, 2026

"This place is louder," Cadeau responded of Mackey Arena.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke Receives Perfect Motivation

The Blue Devils have now received the perfect motivation ahead of what is likely to be their biggest game of the entire season, especially coming from a former North Carolina guard.

Duke and Michigan will tip off at 6:30 pm ET in a potential Final Four preview.

