Elite Stat Puts Duke's Boozer in Elite Company

It's no secret to anyone around college basketball at this point of the 2025-26 season that Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer is the runaway frontrunner to win the National Player of the Year award. Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in college hoops all year, and it hasn't really been that close.

Boozer is coming off a game-high 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from three-point range in a 101-64 victory for the Blue Devils over Syracuse (15-12, 6-8 ACC) on Monday night. He did all of that in 25 minutes.

The 6'9" forward is now averaging 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a night on 58.2% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from the perimeter. Boozer is fourth in the nation in scoring average and leads the Blue Devils in every major statistical category outside of blocks.

Boozer tallied his 14th double-double effort of the year against the Orange, has scored at least 17 points in every league game thus far, and has shot under 50% from the field in a conference game just once.

Now, a wild stat reveals just how elite Boozer has been for Duke as a rookie.

Elite Stat Puts Cameron Boozer in Elite Company

Boozer led both teams in outright points and rebounds for the 11th time this season against Syracuse. According to OptaSTATS, the only other Division I true freshmen in the last 30 years to accomplish that feat in more games are Kansas State's Michael Beasley in the 2007-08 season and Texas' Kevin Durant in the 2006-07 campaign.

Beasley did that 18 times throughout his entire freshman season and Durant notched that result 12 times. Boozer has done so 11 times through the Blue Devils' first 26 games.

Not that more evidence was needed to cement Boozer as the best player in the country, but he is legitimately putting together one of the most productive seasons by a freshman in college hoops in recent memory, and it has been a joy for fans to witness.

Fans Can’t Take Boozer for Granted

Boozer has been so consistent, making it easy for fans around the sport to get used to what he is doing on the floor. However, it's important to recognize how abnormal this level of stellar play is for a freshman.

It's important for fans to cherish Boozer's play for the remainder of the season, as he will obviously be headed off to the NBA following his freshman year in Durham.

