Duke Misses Out on Potential Darian Mensah Replacement
In this story:
The Duke football program was sent into a spiral after the team's star quarterback, Darian Mensah, announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal just hours before the window was set to close on Jan. 16. Miami quickly emerged as the school to watch in terms of landing the former Tulane and Duke signal caller.
Obviously, this put the Blue Devils in an extremely difficult position, losing their expected starter at the last second. Just under a month before Mensah announced his decision to enter the portal, he released a video announcing his return to Durham in 2026.
Manny Diaz and his staff had landed a commitment from North Alabama transfer QB Ari Patu, who appeared in seven games for the Lions in 2025, but weren't in the quarterback market up to that point for obvious reasons.
Then, former 5-star recruit and Florida transfer DJ Lagway was reported to be of interest to the Duke program. Lagway was committed to Baylor, but hadn't signed with the team and seemed to be keeping his recruitment open.
However, it is now known that Lagway won't be heading to Durham.
Former Florida QB DJ Lagway Signs With Baylor
It was reported that Lagway was officially signing with the Bears on Jan. 18, following in the footsteps of his father, Derek, who played running back at Baylor from 1997-2001. Now, Manny Diaz and his staff are back to square one in their quarterback search.
Whoever Duke ultimately goes after, it has already proved it is ready to throw a hefty NIL deal at a player it believes in. Just last season, the Blue Devils offered Mensah, who was coming off his redshirt freshman campaign at Tulane, a two-year deal worth around $7.5 million.
Mensah then led Duke to its first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025 while leading the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns.
What Mensah’s Transfer Means for Duke Football
Now, given the lucrative offer Miami has been rumored to throw at Mensah, it would be extremely difficult for any college athlete to turn it down. However, given the last-second announcement that put Duke in a really difficult spot, mixed with the fact that Mensah had previously announced he would return to Durham in 2026, emotions are prominent across the Duke fan base.
Nonetheless, unless Diaz and his staff can work some magic and find an elite talent out of the portal at this point, Duke's expectations will now be completely different for the 2026 season than they were just a few days ago.
Duke was able to bring back its top two skill players from 2025 in running back Nate Sheppard and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. Add in Mensah to that crew, and the Blue Devils had the potential to boast the best offense in the ACC in 2026.
Now, with zero certainty at QB, there's no telling what Duke's floor or ceiling could be.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.