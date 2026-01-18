Potential Mensah Replacement Emerging for Duke

Just hours before the College Football Transfer Portal was set to close on Jan. 16, the Duke football program was left in shock as Darian Mensah, the Blue Devils' star quarterback, announced his intentions to enter the portal. This comes just under a month after Mensah announced he'd be returning to Durham in 2026 and foregoing the NFL Draft.

With the portal window now closed, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are now left in a challenging position to find Mensah's replacement. The San Luis Obispo, CA native led the Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025 while leading the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Miami quickly emerged as the favorite to land the QB.

However, a former 5-star recruit has now emerged as a potential target for Duke after he entered the portal this offseason. With the window now closed, the Blue Devils will have to act fast if they are going to bring in a high-level talent similar to Mensah.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Former Florida QB DJ Lagway Linked to Duke

Hours after Mensah announced his intention to hit the portal, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that former 5-star recruit and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is "now of interest" to the Blue Devils to potentially replace Mensah.

Sources tell me and @chris_hummer that one of the quarterbacks now of interest to Duke as a potential replacement for Darian Mensah is former Florida star QB DJ Lagway, who has been on the verge of heading to Baylor but hasn’t signed yet pic.twitter.com/GUul8Mrbd7 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 17, 2026

Lagway committed to Baylor out of the portal but has yet to sign with the Bears.

Despite committing to Baylor, Lagway has kept his recruitment open. Shortly after his commitment to the Big 12 program, he took a visit to Ole Miss following Trinidad Chambliss's denied waiver for another year of eligibility.

The Texas native was ranked as the No. 7 overall player and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite Rankings. Lagway held offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, among others.

Lagway is the No. 4 quarterback in the transfer portal according to On3.

The 6'3", 247-pound rising junior has shown flashes of elite potential, but injuries and inconsistencies have plagued Lagway from becoming a star on a national scale. In 2024, he went 6-1 as a starter for the Gators. In 2025, his first year as a full-time starter, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and an SEC-leading 14 interceptions.

The Gators finished the 2025 campaign at 4-8.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Should Duke Go All In on Lagway?

It's quickly become desperation time for the Blue Devils, and they haven't been shy to throw a lucrative deal at a QB they want in the past. Just last season, Duke signed Mensah to a two-year deal worth around $7.5 million.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) warms up before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Lagway oozes with potential, and Duke is bringing back its two blue-chip offensive pieces in running back Nate Sheppard and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. The former SEC signal caller could be Duke's best option as it currently stands if the Blue Devils want to compete on a national scale in 2026.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.