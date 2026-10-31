Nate Sheppard Makes History, Duke Dominates BC: Biggest Takeaways

The Duke Blue Devils are back on track with another win to the column, obliterating the Boston College Eagles, 47-2.

This was the most complete performance by the Blue Devils thus far, working themselves over .500 in ACC play with a rivalry matchup against the NC State Wolfpack looming. Head coach Manny Diaz has his program bowl-eligible for another season as the Blue Devils continue to exceed preseason expectations.

However, the biggest story of the game was running back Nate Sheppard, with his historic performance. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Blue Devils' Week 9 victory.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard's Historic Five-Touchdown Performance

Another week, another great game from the Blue Devils' best football player. By the second quarter, Sheppard had the hat trick, scoring his third rushing touchdown on a 54-yard run that destroyed pursuit angles for the defensive backs.

In the third quarter, Sheppard drove in for his fourth touchdown, making him the FBS leader in scrimmage touchdowns. He added his historic fifth of the game with 6:44 left in the third quarter, breaking the single-game program record for rushing touchdowns in a game while simultaneously breaking the Blue Devils' single-season record for scrimmage touchdowns in a season with 18.

The Doak Walker Award is in his sights, as is a potential trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and no one would be more deserving.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18) looks on after sacking Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Looked Like What They're Supposed To

In a flash, the Blue Devils were up 27-2 in the first half in a game that quickly got out of hand for the Eagles. This is exactly what Duke is supposed to look like at their best.

With outstanding defense, explosive plays on the ground and through the air, Nate Sheppard's dominance, and consistency from Walker Eget, the Blue Devils look like one of the most dangerous teams in the ACC heading into the final month of regular-season action.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Physical Skirmish

Throughout the game, Duke and Boston College played with great physicality, but it went further than that often, mostly from the Eagles. It is not surprising that a Bill O'Brien-coached team is going to be undisciplined when it comes to pushing players around and committing unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

I lost track in the first half, as the Eagles and Blue Devils shot themselves in the foot with those types of penalties, costing them too many drives. Boston College had 15 penalties for 129 yards, while Duke had 10 penalties for 90 yards.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Hasley Shows Why He's One of ACC's Best TEs

After an injury scare on the opening drive of the game, Jeremiah Hasley returned and looked like his usual self.

Having a productive day in the passing game, Hasley showcased impressive yards-after-catch skills and caught a touchdown pass in the second half, finishing the game with three catches for a team-leading 55 yards and a score. Hasley's elite blocking on the edge was welcomed on a few of Sheppard and CJ Campbell's runs.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) is sacked during the first quarter by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Plays at Elite Level

The Eagles' only points came off a blocked extra point returned for two points, as Duke's defense dominated the line of scrimmage and shut down the Eagles' run game led by quarterback Mason McKenzie.

Players such as nickel defender Evan Smith (three solo tackles), edge rusher Kobe Smith (sack, fumble recovery), defensive tackle Owen Wafle (one sack), safety DaShawn Stone (team-leading six tackles), and linebacker Bradley Gompers (season-tying fourth sack) were the ones who stood out the most to me on Saturday afternoon.