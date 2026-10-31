Good News Emerges on Duke Football Final Injury Report

The Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2 ACC) look to make it two straight wins against Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) today.

Duke is coming off a momentum-building win in Charlottesville last weekend, taking down Virginia 19-16. The Blue Devils were in the midst of a two-game skid and pulled off a big-time recovery win on the road. Now, they will take on a hot Boston College club that's coming into Durham with some confidence.

Manny Diaz and his program will take on No. 1 Miami in Coral Gables on Nov. 14, meaning Duke has two games before a bout with the Hurricanes: today against the Eagles, then a road contest with NC State (3-4, 1-3 ACC). Heading into the Miami game on a three-game win streak would certainly help Duke's cause in its toughest test of the year.

The Blue Devils are healthier than last week, but still have some notable names on this week's final injury report. Let's take a look.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Players OUT vs. Boston College

WR Jamien Little

CB Kimari Robinson

WR Qeanu Johnson

CB Kolbe Harmon

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Elliott Schaper

S Andrew Pellicciotta

K Cosme Salas

DT David Anderson

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils kicker Cosme Salas (39) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Kai Jacobowitz

OL Reagan McCranie

OL Roman Fina

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest name not on the injury report for the Blue Devils this week is probably offensive lineman Matt Craycraft, who had been sidelined with an injury for two games. Both Dan Mahan and Walker Eget saw time at quarterback against Virginia, and both dealt with some heavy pressure at times. A multi-year starter, Craycraft is a huge boost to get back on an offensive line for the Blue Devils that has performed well for the majority of the year.

Wide receiver Jamien Little is out again, and cornerback Kimari Robinson is another notable name who will not suit up this weekend. However, the Blue Devils' depth at both receiver and cornerback should be solid enough to make up for those losses.

Duke Players PROBABLE vs. Boston College

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Kyon Loud

WR Jayden Moore

S Che Ojarikre

TE Jake Taylor

TE Jeremiah Hasley

There are certainly some big names on this list, but the good news is that it looks like they will all play against the Eagles. Hasley might be the Blue Devils' best overall receiving threat, and Loud has arguably been Duke's best cornerback this season.

Duke returns home in a winnable game against a Boston College squad that has won two straight. Tune in to the action at 12:00 pm ET.