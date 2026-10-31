Good News Emerges on Duke Football Final Injury Report
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The Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2 ACC) look to make it two straight wins against Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) today.
Duke is coming off a momentum-building win in Charlottesville last weekend, taking down Virginia 19-16. The Blue Devils were in the midst of a two-game skid and pulled off a big-time recovery win on the road. Now, they will take on a hot Boston College club that's coming into Durham with some confidence.
Manny Diaz and his program will take on No. 1 Miami in Coral Gables on Nov. 14, meaning Duke has two games before a bout with the Hurricanes: today against the Eagles, then a road contest with NC State (3-4, 1-3 ACC). Heading into the Miami game on a three-game win streak would certainly help Duke's cause in its toughest test of the year.
The Blue Devils are healthier than last week, but still have some notable names on this week's final injury report. Let's take a look.
Duke Players OUT vs. Boston College
WR Jamien Little
CB Kimari Robinson
WR Qeanu Johnson
CB Kolbe Harmon
LB Elliott Schaper
S Andrew Pellicciotta
K Cosme Salas
DT David Anderson
OL Kai Jacobowitz
OL Reagan McCranie
OL Roman Fina
The biggest name not on the injury report for the Blue Devils this week is probably offensive lineman Matt Craycraft, who had been sidelined with an injury for two games. Both Dan Mahan and Walker Eget saw time at quarterback against Virginia, and both dealt with some heavy pressure at times. A multi-year starter, Craycraft is a huge boost to get back on an offensive line for the Blue Devils that has performed well for the majority of the year.
Wide receiver Jamien Little is out again, and cornerback Kimari Robinson is another notable name who will not suit up this weekend. However, the Blue Devils' depth at both receiver and cornerback should be solid enough to make up for those losses.
Duke Players PROBABLE vs. Boston College
CB Kyon Loud
WR Jayden Moore
S Che Ojarikre
TE Jake Taylor
TE Jeremiah Hasley
There are certainly some big names on this list, but the good news is that it looks like they will all play against the Eagles. Hasley might be the Blue Devils' best overall receiving threat, and Loud has arguably been Duke's best cornerback this season.
Duke returns home in a winnable game against a Boston College squad that has won two straight. Tune in to the action at 12:00 pm ET.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine