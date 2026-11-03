Blue Devil Nation Excited After Dominant Win Over Army
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The Duke Blue Devils began the 2026-27 season with an 80-54 victory over Army at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.
Duke got off to a red-hot start, taking a 12-0 lead at the under-16 media timeout. However, the Black Knights switched to a zone near the midway point of the first half, and it gave the Blue Devils some issues on that side of the ball.
Overall, it wasn't the prettiest game in the world for Duke on the offensive end, but that's to be expected early in the season. The Blue Devils were fantastic defensively and showed just how much of a strength their sheer size and depth will be this season.
Duke switched nearly everything off ball screens for most of the game, and Army had an incredibly difficult time finding any sort of consistent action in the paint.
Let's go through a few things that got Blue Devil Nation on their feet.
Deron Rippey Throws Down Big Jam
5-star freshman point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has been incredibly impressive, both in Duke's three preseason outings and on opening night against Army. The 6'3" rookie has earned his spot in this rotation and has demanded time on the floor.
In the offseason, it was understandable to wonder where Rippey's minutes would actually come from. With Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer also on the roster, where would Rippey fit? However, his premier athleticism, outside shooting, and elite perimeter defense have earned him time on the floor. He's also good for a few highlight finishes now and then, which he showed against the Black Knights.
Duke's guard depth is one of its biggest strengths with Rippey, Foster, Boozer, and John Blackwell.
Outside Shooting Struggles
Perimeter shooting was one of Duke's bigger weaknesses last season. It ranked 132nd nationally at KenPom in team three-point shooting percentage. Across their three preseason games, the Blue Devils looked vastly improved from beyond the arc. However, Duke struggled to knock them down against Army.
The Blue Devils went just 4-of-22 (18%) from the perimeter and didn't knock down a single three in the first half. Duke went through a bit of a rough patch offensively, but overall it showed some good things. Scheyer's club assisted on 13 of its 29 made shots, snagged 14 offensive rebounds, and won the paint battle 50-20. Overall, the Blue Devils are in a great spot, and the fact that there's still clearly room for improvement only makes things more exciting.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine