Blue Devil Nation Excited After Dominant Win Over Army

The Duke Blue Devils began the 2026-27 season with an 80-54 victory over Army at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.

Duke got off to a red-hot start, taking a 12-0 lead at the under-16 media timeout. However, the Black Knights switched to a zone near the midway point of the first half, and it gave the Blue Devils some issues on that side of the ball.

Overall, it wasn't the prettiest game in the world for Duke on the offensive end, but that's to be expected early in the season. The Blue Devils were fantastic defensively and showed just how much of a strength their sheer size and depth will be this season.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes adjustments against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke switched nearly everything off ball screens for most of the game, and Army had an incredibly difficult time finding any sort of consistent action in the paint.

Let's go through a few things that got Blue Devil Nation on their feet.

Deron Rippey Throws Down Big Jam

Deron Rippey Jr, best Duke dunker since Cassius Stanley? — Bearded Blue Devil (@BeardedBlueDevl) November 3, 2026

5-star freshman point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has been incredibly impressive, both in Duke's three preseason outings and on opening night against Army. The 6'3" rookie has earned his spot in this rotation and has demanded time on the floor.

This is a Deron Rippey fan account. About the only positive from Duke this half. — Bevo (@Bevo10570) November 3, 2026

Deron Rippey has been a HIGHLIGHT REEL this 1st half!!! 🔥🔥🔥



Sheesh!!! 😤😤😤 — Sam (@SamuelDaHooper) November 3, 2026

In the offseason, it was understandable to wonder where Rippey's minutes would actually come from. With Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer also on the roster, where would Rippey fit? However, his premier athleticism, outside shooting, and elite perimeter defense have earned him time on the floor. He's also good for a few highlight finishes now and then, which he showed against the Black Knights.

Deron Rippey jr. got BOUNCE! Sheesh 😈 — Manship J-Man 😈 (@MrMainTain_) November 3, 2026

Deron Rippey makes a highlight play every time I watch. Kid is going to be a star — Ryan Balick (@rbalick) November 3, 2026

Duke's guard depth is one of its biggest strengths with Rippey, Foster, Boozer, and John Blackwell.

Outside Shooting Struggles

John Blackwell Has 0 Points And @DukeMBB Is Still Up 20 Duke Has

A Deep Team — Phil (@DaRealPhil8) November 3, 2026

I watched 5 minutes and I regret to inform everyone, it’s Dukes year. Shocked if they lose a single game. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 2, 2026

Perimeter shooting was one of Duke's bigger weaknesses last season. It ranked 132nd nationally at KenPom in team three-point shooting percentage. Across their three preseason games, the Blue Devils looked vastly improved from beyond the arc. However, Duke struggled to knock them down against Army.

Yeah that was a yuck first half from Duke. It’s only game 1 of like 40 though it’s cool lol — louis vuitton jon (@dukebluesamurai) November 3, 2026

The Blue Devils went just 4-of-22 (18%) from the perimeter and didn't knock down a single three in the first half. Duke went through a bit of a rough patch offensively, but overall it showed some good things. Scheyer's club assisted on 13 of its 29 made shots, snagged 14 offensive rebounds, and won the paint battle 50-20. Overall, the Blue Devils are in a great spot, and the fact that there's still clearly room for improvement only makes things more exciting.

Regular season Duke basketball back on my screen, I couldn’t happier.



Sloppy game, spare me your overreactions. This team is going to be more than fine. They’re going to be special. Enjoy every moment of this season, it goes too quick not to. — Bryson Howard SZN (@MikeHoopsPage) November 3, 2026