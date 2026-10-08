How Duke Basketball Rookie Deron Rippey Jr. Will Impact Winning

Deron Rippey Jr. was one of the top-rated point guard prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

However, unlike many 5-star high school recruits, Rippey probably will not be handed the keys to the offense right away, putting him in a very interesting position.

Rippey will join one of the deepest backcourts in college basketball, alongside Cayden Boozer , Caleb Foster , and John Blackwell .

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Deron Rippey Jr. Will Impact Winning As Duke Freshman

With so many experienced, talented guys in the backcourt, along with Rippey, it's hard to imagine him playing significant minutes right away. The rookie is undoubtedly talented enough to get on the floor for a championship-caliber team from the jump, but 25-30 minutes a game seems unlikely.

However, this could also put Rippey in a very advantageous position long-term. Rather than being thrown into the fire right away, he will have a year to learn from three highly talented guards who have been in college basketball for at least a year, two of them being true seniors.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the high-level talent that Rippey already is, giving him a year to learn from three experienced college basketball guards while getting time on the floor himself will be an incredible tool for his long-term development.

Nonetheless, Rippey will still impact winning in several ways for this Duke team. The 6'2" guard is an elite athlete, defends the perimeter at a very high level with tenacity and physicality, and is already a pure floor general, capable of getting everything organized on the offensive end.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rippey may be a little undersized, but he makes up for that with his intense physicality on the defensive perimeter. The 5-star recruit will be one of the most entertaining Blue Devils to watch this season, and we can expect a highlight finish or two at the basket.

In a recent discussion with Crazie Cast and Basket Under Review, Rippey detailed what he brings at his best.

"For me, being disruptive on defense," Rippey said. "You know, obviously for me, getting up on the rim is a big bringer of energy to my game. You know, getting my teammates involved and, you know obviously knocking down some shots, everybody wants to knock down some shots."

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jason Crowe Jr (5) moves the ball against Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rippey was later asked if he was going to "get a poster" this year. Here's what he had to say.

"I think there's going to be opportunities, I just got to capitalize on them."

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What To Expect From Rippey As a Rookie

Rippey will be a big-time spark plug off the bench for this Blue Devils squad with his mix of stellar athletic ability and defensive intensity. With Foster and Boozer as the other point guards in the rotation, that's one heck of a three-man crew for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.

It will be interesting to see what Rippey's production looks like on the offensive end and how many opportunities he gets. With so many scoring options on this team and the rookie's talent as a floor general, what his role actually becomes will be a fun storyline to monitor.

Regardless, Rippey has the tools to be must-see TV at the rim and make a big impact on the defensive end of the floor.