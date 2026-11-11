Blue Devil Nation Reacts to Tough Champions Classic Defeat

The Duke Blue Devils still have a lot of room to improve, and that's a good thing.

Duke was hit with its first loss of the 2026-27 season, falling to No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, 79-73. Michigan State was the better defensive team tonight, but the Blue Devils showed the grit to stay in it.

The Spartans were in control for practically the entire game. Both teams played good defensive games, but the physicality and connectivity from Tom Izzo's club on that side of the floor were clear.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elite Michigan State Defense Hurts Duke

State’s depth completely wore Duke down. So many shots down the stretch off the front iron. They had em gassed. — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) November 11, 2026

I’ve seen younger Duke teams look less nervous than this. — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) November 11, 2026

Duke has the potential and personnel to be the best defensive team in college basketball this season. It still played a really good defensive game in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, but Michigan State was the better defensive team.

Duke earned the L tonight. In every way possible. First time they’ve lost by at least 6 points since 2/8/2025 against Clemson.



Learn from it. — Rick Heidrick (@rheidrick24) November 11, 2026

They told me this Duke team would rival the 2015 Kentucky team. — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) November 11, 2026

The Spartans reacted so well to any half-court action Duke tried to run and attacked the ball with elite intensity. The Blue Devils were uncomfortable basically all night long trying to get anything going. However, I think the credit goes more to Michigan State playing an outstanding defensive game than to the Blue Devils playing a poor offensive game.

You can’t even tell Duke has the size advantage right now — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) November 11, 2026

Michigan State took advantage of any opportunity it could to get out in transition, whether that be off Duke's misses or mistakes. 10 of Sparty's first 11 points of the outing came on the Blue Devils' five turnovers, and they notched 13 points off nine Duke turnovers in the first half. Overall, Jon Scheyer's squad turned the basketball over 13 times, and it turned into 16 Michigan State points.

This Duke team is overrated — GTHC (@Jholt915) November 11, 2026

Jeremy Fears Jr. Masterclass

Jeremy Fears is playing like a NPOY right now.



FULL CONTROL — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) November 11, 2026

We discussed before the game that Duke would need to contain either Jeremy Fears Jr.'s elite passing or scoring ability. Fears got whatever he wanted and was the best player on the floor tonight. The Preseason All-American went for a game-high 18 points and a game-high 11 assists, while turning it over just four times.

Jeremy Fears Jr might be the perfect basketball player — Peach - CPT (@msupeach) November 11, 2026

Fears in the middle ball screen was an absolute killer for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night. His patience and ability to navigate in that area of the floor are so impressive, and there's a reason he was deemed arguably the best player in the entire sport heading into the year.

Tip my cap to Jeremy Fears, he went like 0/9 against Duke last year at home. Ran it back and SMOKED us. — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) November 11, 2026

Overall, the Blue Devils grew up tonight and have a lot to learn. Losses are going to happen, and Duke has plenty of opportunities to earn resume-boosting wins this season.

Duke played scared while Jeremy Fears controlled the game and McCulloch/Ward outplayed Duke's frontcourt and it wasnt close — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 11, 2026