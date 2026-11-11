Blue Devil Nation Reacts to Tough Champions Classic Defeat
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The Duke Blue Devils still have a lot of room to improve, and that's a good thing.
Duke was hit with its first loss of the 2026-27 season, falling to No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, 79-73. Michigan State was the better defensive team tonight, but the Blue Devils showed the grit to stay in it.
The Spartans were in control for practically the entire game. Both teams played good defensive games, but the physicality and connectivity from Tom Izzo's club on that side of the floor were clear.
Elite Michigan State Defense Hurts Duke
Duke has the potential and personnel to be the best defensive team in college basketball this season. It still played a really good defensive game in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, but Michigan State was the better defensive team.
The Spartans reacted so well to any half-court action Duke tried to run and attacked the ball with elite intensity. The Blue Devils were uncomfortable basically all night long trying to get anything going. However, I think the credit goes more to Michigan State playing an outstanding defensive game than to the Blue Devils playing a poor offensive game.
Michigan State took advantage of any opportunity it could to get out in transition, whether that be off Duke's misses or mistakes. 10 of Sparty's first 11 points of the outing came on the Blue Devils' five turnovers, and they notched 13 points off nine Duke turnovers in the first half. Overall, Jon Scheyer's squad turned the basketball over 13 times, and it turned into 16 Michigan State points.
Jeremy Fears Jr. Masterclass
We discussed before the game that Duke would need to contain either Jeremy Fears Jr.'s elite passing or scoring ability. Fears got whatever he wanted and was the best player on the floor tonight. The Preseason All-American went for a game-high 18 points and a game-high 11 assists, while turning it over just four times.
Fears in the middle ball screen was an absolute killer for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night. His patience and ability to navigate in that area of the floor are so impressive, and there's a reason he was deemed arguably the best player in the entire sport heading into the year.
Overall, the Blue Devils grew up tonight and have a lot to learn. Losses are going to happen, and Duke has plenty of opportunities to earn resume-boosting wins this season.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine