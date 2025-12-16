Darian Mensah Weighing Decision That Could Toss Duke's Future Into Question

Duke has compiled one of its most successful seasons on the football field in the history of the program.

Despite five losses, the Blue Devils came together and won the ACC Championship Game, not only throwing the ACC into further chaos, but bringing home the first outright conference crown since 1962.

The Blue Devils are 15 days away from a date with Arizona State in El Paso, Texas, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl . The ACC champions could cap the season in style with a ninth victory, while the Sun Devils face some challenges with a roster depleted by injuries, transfers and opt-outs ahead of the NFL Draft.

Duke hasn't had any official announcements about sit-outs for the bowl game for NFL purposes, while there have been a few transfer portal entries already. However, that could all change very soon.

Darian Mensah Pondering NFL Future

Darian Mensah was a catch for Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils last offseason. Duke inked the Tulane transfer to an $8 million deal over two years.

Mensah delivered in his first season, leading the Blue Devils with 3,646 passing yards (fourth nationally), 30 passing touchdowns (fifth nationally) and just five interceptions. He also led the conference by completing 67.9% of his passes.

While there is still one more season left on his NIL deal, Mensah is thinking about making the jump to the pros. CBS Sports reporter John Talty reported on Monday that Mensah is considering entering the NFL Draft this spring.

"Mensah has gotten very good NFL feedback and projects as an early round draft pick," Talty wrote in a post on X. "While other schools have inquired, Mensah is only considering the NFL or a return to Duke."

That last line is important. Mensah's productive 2025 campaign could be attractive in the transfer portal, leaving Duke high and dry.

Instead, a move to the NFL would boost the program's reputation with quarterbacks in the pros, while leaving the Blue Devils in a tricky spot at quarterback in 2026. Talty reported that a decision from Mensah is expected by midweek.

In the immediate future, if Mensah were to declare for the NFL Draft, the sophomore quarterback would likely opt to sit out of the Sun Bowl against Arizona State to avoid the risk of an injury or a poor performance dragging down his draft stock.

Should Mensah sit out of the bowl game, junior quarterback Henry Belin IV would get some extra practice reps as the starter to prepare for the game, and the first chance to prove he could be the starter next season.

Mensah has plenty of tools that have NFL scouts drooling. His accuracy downfield, solid mobility and his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame make him an ideal leader for a quarterback-needy team at the next level.

