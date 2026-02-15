Duke Now Boasts Elite Resume-Boosting Stat

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 23-2 overall and 12-1 in ACC play following a 67-54 victory over No. 20 Clemson (20-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils have now achieved nine of their 13 victories in conference play by double digits.

The first half was ugly, as Duke and Clemson came into the contest as the ACC's top two defenses. The Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room with a 31-26 lead while shooting 38% from the field as a team and 6-of-18 (33.3%) from three-point range.

It was a masterclass defensive effort for the Blue Devils, as they limited the Tigers to 35% shooting from the field and 6-of-24 (25%) shooting from beyond the arc while outrebounding the Tigers 37-32. Clemson's 54 total points were its lowest outing all season.

Duke freshman phenom Cameron Boozer was dominant once again, going for a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block on 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from three.

Interestingly, despite earning a ranked victory, this actually counts as a Quadrant 2 victory for the Blue Devils, which won't move the needle much from a resume-boosting perspective. However, another outlook on the game will.

Duke Owns More Ranked Wins Than Any Other Program in College Basketball

Following the victory over the Tigers, Duke is now 8-2 against ranked opponents this season, more wins over ranked teams than any other squad in college basketball. The next programs up after the Blue Devils are Arizona with six and Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, and UConn with five each.

The Blue Devils currently sit at No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 10-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 15-2 record in the first two quadrants, a 12-0 record at home, and an 8-1 record in true road games.

Most Wins vs. Top-25 Teams This Season (AP)



Duke: 8

Arizona: 6

Illinois: 5

Kansas: 5

Michigan: 5

UConn: 5 — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) February 14, 2026

Duke is continuing to put together arguably the best overall body of work in all of college basketball, and with Clemson as one of the top squads in the ACC, it's becoming very difficult to see any team taking the ACC regular season or Tournament championships away from the Blue Devils.

What’s Next for the Blue Devils?

The Blue Devils will stay at home and get ready to face Syracuse (15-11, 6-7 ACC) on Feb. 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET. Following the bout with the Orange, Duke will face No. 2 Michigan on Feb. 21 in arguably the best game of the entire college hoops season.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.