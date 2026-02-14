The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC) now sit alone at the top of the ACC standings as the only team with one loss through league play. Duke has won 11 of its last 12 games and is the clear juggernaut out of the conference once again.

Duke has had no shortage of tough matchups throughout the first three months of the regular season, and as a result, it boasts one of the best resumes in college basketball. The Blue Devils currently sit at No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 10-2 record in Quadrant 1 and a 14-2 record across the first two quadrants.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club is also 7-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, with a few more games on the regular season slate against ranked foes. Obviously, most would think that a win over a ranked opponent serves as a big resume-booster come NCAA Tournament seeding time, and usually that's the case.

However, Duke's ranked bout this Saturday won't move the needle much, as the NET Rankings currently stand, even if it secures a victory.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (right) defends during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Duke’s Matchup Against Clemson Not a Quad 1 Opportunity

The Blue Devils will face No. 20 Clemson (20-5, 10-2 ACC) this Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium with tip-off scheduled for 12:00 pm ET. The Tigers are coming off a home loss against Virginia Tech (17-8, 6-6 ACC) on Wednesday night.

Now, most of the time, a ranked matchup would assuredly be a Quadrant 1 opportunity for both teams, but that's not the case for the Blue Devils this time around.

Feb 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell gestures during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Despite Clemson owning a very solid record, it hasn't faced much elite competition. The Tigers are currently 4-3 in Quadrant 1 and 10-5 across the first two quadrants. Clemson's best win of the season, according to the NET, is a 97-94 neutral floor victory over Georgia.

Duke is the home team on Saturday, and a contest at home counts as a Quadrant 1 game if the opponent sits within the top 30 of the NET. Currently, Clemson is ranked No. 33 in the NET, making it a Quadrant 2 game for the Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Win Over Clemson Could Become a Quadrant 1 Win

If the Blue Devils were to take down the Tigers on Saturday, there's a good chance it eventually becomes a Quad 1 victory over time, as the NET Rankings are constantly changing.

However, Quad 2 losses can be detrimental to a team searching for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a big test for Scheyer and Co.

