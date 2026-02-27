Duke Now Surging For Elite 2027 EDGE

Over the past few weeks, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been making waves in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle as the Blue Devils continue to compete for several of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star EDGE from Pennsylvania and a top-80 overall player in the 2027 class, who recently named Duke as one of his final six schools.

4-Star 2027 EDGE Includes Blue Devils in Top 6

On Feb. 25, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Abraham Sesay, a four-star EDGE from Downingtown East High School in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, had included Duke in his top six schools alongside Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, and South Carolina.

NEWS: Elite 2027 EDGE Abraham Sesay is down to 6 Schools



The 6'5 230 EDGE from Exton, PA is ranked as a Top 5 EDGE in the 2027 Rivals300



February 25, 2026

Duke has been pursuing Sesay throughout the 2027 cycle, first offering him in April 2025 and hosting him on campus in Durham for an unofficial visit last month. The Blue Devils’ efforts have paid off, and they have established themselves as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Sesay is one of several 2027 prospects to have named Duke as a finalist in his recruitment, joining players like four-star EDGE Adriel Rojas and three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Downingtown East star is one of the nation’s top pass rushers and is coming off a strong junior season, where he recorded more than 80 tackles and 13 sacks. He would be a fantastic addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 77 overall player in the country, the No. 10 EDGE, and the No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania.

While the Blue Devils are firmly in the running for Sesay, they will face stiff competition from his other finalists for his commitment. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Notre Dame as the clear frontrunner for the four-star EDGE, giving the Fighting Irish an 88.6% chance of landing him.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As of now, Sesay hasn’t set a commitment date or scheduled any official visits (OVs) for the spring. Diaz and company should work to bring the 6’4”, 225-pound EDGE to campus in Durham for an OV as soon as possible to strengthen their position in his recruitment.

Although the Blue Devils currently face an uphill battle for Sesay, if they can secure an OV with him and continue making progress in his recruitment over the coming months, Duke should have a legitimate shot at landing one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 class.