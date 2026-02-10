Talented 2027 Quarterback Includes Duke in Top 8 Schools

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are on a hot streak in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only are the Blue Devils actively pursuing several of the top prospects in the class, but they have also been named finalists in the recruitment of some of their top targets.

One of those targets is a three-star quarterback from Alabama and a top-400 overall prospect in the country who recently named the Blue Devils as one of his top eight schools.

Blue Devils Make Top 8 For 3-Star 2027 Quarterback

On Feb. 9, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported on X that Jamison Roberts, a three-star quarterback from Saraland High School in Mobile, Alabama, had named Duke among his top eight schools, along with Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

NEWS: After having a monster junior season, Saraland (Ala.) QB Jamison Roberts is down to 8 schools.



Duke has been pursuing Roberts for the past few months, first offering him in November 2025. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at Saraland, where, according to his X, he threw for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and added 641 yards and 31 scores on the ground.

Making Roberts’ top eight schools is a significant step in the Blue Devils’ pursuit of the three-star quarterback, keeping them firmly in the mix to land him.

Roberts would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 393 overall player nationally, the No. 27 quarterback, and the No. 15 prospect from Alabama.

Diaz and company are in a strong position to secure a talented quarterback in the 2027 cycle, as Roberts is the second signal-caller to name Duke a finalist in his recruitment, joining three-star Brice McCurdy, who added the Blue Devils to his top six schools last week.

Although Duke has made Roberts’ top eight, the Blue Devils will still face significant competition to land him. As of now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Oklahoma as the clear frontrunner for the young quarterback, giving the Sooners a 94.9% chance of winning his recruitment.

Still, Roberts hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving the Blue Devils plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

If Duke can continue to make progress with Roberts over the next few months, they should be a serious contender for one of the nation's top signal-callers.