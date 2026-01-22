Duke Offers Pair of Talented Quarterback Prospects

The 2026 college football transfer portal window was not kind to Duke’s quarterback room. Not only did the Blue Devils, barring a successful lawsuit, lose star quarterback Darian Mensah, but head coach Manny Diaz also saw backup Henry Belin IV transfer out of the program.

With the portal window closed, the Blue Devils have shifted their focus to the high school recruiting trail and have started targeting several talented quarterback prospects, recently extending offers to a pair of three-star signal-callers from the 2027 and 2028 classes.

Blue Devils Offer 2027 and 2028 Quarterbacks

Over the past few days, Duke extended offers to two talented quarterback prospects: Jake Nawrot, a three-star prospect in the 2027 class from Illinois, and Koa Malau’ulu, a three-star prospect in the 2028 class from California.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Both Quarterbacks are among the top prospects in their respective classes and would be fantastic additions to the Blue Devils’ offense. Here’s a closer look at Nawrot and Maalu’ulu, along with where Duke currently stands in their recruitment.

More on Jake Nawrot

Nawrot is a three-star quarterback from John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 370 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 25 quarterback, and the No. 11 prospect from Illinois.

Duke is the 10th Division I program to extend an offer to Nawrot, who’s being targeted by several Power Four schools, including Missouri, Purdue, and Kansas State. The Blue Devils’ offer comes relatively early in the young quarterback's process, giving Diaz and company plenty of time to gain ground on the other teams pursuing him.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

With Nawrot being a 2027 prospect, the Blue Devils should push to bring him to Durham for an official visit at some point this offseason to improve their relationship and standing with him.

More on Koa Malau’ulu

Malau’ulu is a three-star quarterback from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 175 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 16 quarterback, and the No. 16 prospect in California.

The Blue Devils are the 13th Divsion I program to offer Malau’ulu, who’s already emerged as one of the top signal-callers in the entire country despite only being a sophomore at St. John Bosco.

While it’s still very early in Malau’ulu’s process, Duke has a chance to establish itself as a contender in his recruitment if Diaz and his staff can make a strong impression on him.