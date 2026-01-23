Duke Targeting 4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver

While the Duke football program and head coach Manny Diaz are currently dealing with a lot of transfer portal chaos amid the departures of star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, that hasn’t stopped the Blue Devils from staying active on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few days, Diaz and his staff have extended offers to several talented 2027 prospects, including a four-star wide receiver from California, who would be a much-needed addition to Duke’s class.

Blue Devils Offer Talented 2027 Wideout

On Jan. 15, Duke extended an offer to Blake Wong, a four-star wide receiver from Norco High School in Norco, California. He shared on X that his offer from the Blue Devils came following a conversation with tight ends coach Max Norton.

“Blessed! Had a great conversation with [Coach Max Norton] this morning and was offered by [Duke Football]. Grateful!” Wong wrote.

Duke is the 11th Division I program and the sixth Power Four school to offer Wong, joining Arizona State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, and UCLA.

While several programs are pursuing the young wideout, Rivals’ Chad Simmons recently reported that Wong is scheduled to visit Oregon and Purdue this month. Simmons added that the Blue Devils and Buckeyes are two other schools to watch in Wong’s recruitment, highlighting his interest in Duke’s academics.

“Blake Wong added an Oregon last week and he will be in Eugene on Jan. 24. Wong has been communicating with Coach Douglas at Oregon often since the offer, so this will be a big visit,” Simmons wrote.

He continued, "Purdue will host Wong on Jan. 31. Duke is another school to watch. He likes their academics and how they recruit him. Ohio State sits high on his list. Wong talks to Coach Jordan a lot.”

Wong would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 352 overall player nationally, the No. 47 wide receiver, and the No. 33 prospect from California.

As of right now, Wong’s recruitment is wide open, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Diaz and the Blue Devils can bring him to campus in Durham at some point this offseason for a visit, they should be able to improve their standing in his recruitment.

Wide receiver is a position the Blue Devils need to target in the 2027 cycle, and landing Wong would be an excellent start for Diaz and company.